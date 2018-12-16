Virginia students propose anti-racism policy for schools

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Students at a Virginia high school are continuing their efforts to get the school board to approve an anti-racism policy that they crafted.

The Daily Progress of Charlottesville reports students at Albemarle High School have turned in their fifth version of the policy. Officials say this is the first time the school system has turned over initial policy creation to students.

Among the requirements in the five-page draft policy are anti-racism training for staff, quarterly reports from schools and alternative discipline processes. Students also suggested changes be made to the class recommendation process to make it more transparent and to address the role of institutional racism in tracking.

Board members are hoping to adopt an anti-racism policy early next year. They said they want more clarity on some proposals.

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com