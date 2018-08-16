Vote delayed on new A-to-F scoring scale for high schools

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi education leaders may reset part of the grading scale for schools for the third year in a row.

The state Board of Education voted Thursday to delay deciding on a new scoring scale for high school A-to-F grades, returning the issue to the state School Accreditation Commission for more discussion.

Education officials say if they don't make the change, the state will have few A-rated high schools and many F-rated high schools when grades are released next month. However, members of the Accreditation Commission complained Tuesday they were rushed into making a recommendation with little time for consideration. Resetting the scale is unpopular with some who say it creates a moving target for improvement efforts.

The Board of Education plans a special meeting next week to make a decision.