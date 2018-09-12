Voters decide to close elementary school over merger plan

HOLLAND, Vt. (AP) — Voters have decided to close their local elementary school in Vermont rather than face a merger with the neighboring school district.

The Caledonian Record reports many tears were shed Tuesday as voters decided 57 to 21 in favor of closing Holland Elementary School at the end of the current school year.

Students will receive tuition to attend Derby Elementary School, and the school board will pay Derby for busing costs and building maintenance.

The move will affect about 30 students between kindergarten and sixth grade if Derby accepts.

Derby School Board Chairman Bryan Davis says they wanted to wait for Holland's vote before discussing the change.

Some residents blamed Act 46 for the closure, saying the state's district merger plan gave them no other choice.

___

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com