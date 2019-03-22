Voucher school in Muncie reprimanded for inadequate heating

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have condemned an Indiana school after inspectors found students wrapped in blankets and huddled around a kerosene heater in a chilly classroom.

Fire and building inspectors say they spotted six students last week at Delaware Christian Academy, a private school in Muncie that's part of the state's school voucher program.

The Star Press reports that the school's superintendent, Mike Baur, acknowledged Thursday that the building has flaws. But he denied that the children were cold. He says the plan is to reopen the building, which is 28,282 square feet (2,600 square meters).

A state Department of Education spokesman says the investigation was prompted by the school's participation in Indiana's Choice Scholarship Program. The voucher program awards scholarships to income-eligible students to offset tuition expenses at participating private institutions.

Muncie is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

