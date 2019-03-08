W.Va. budget heads to governor, teacher raises earmarked

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Senate has passed a state budget with money earmarked for a potential teacher pay raise.

Senators approved the budget Friday, ending an impasse by setting aside funding for the 5 percent raises in an unappropriated line item that will be addressed in a special session.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice has called for a special legislative session to be held after the 60-day regular session ends Saturday.

He's asked lawmakers to go out and seek input from teachers, parents and others so legislators can return and address the raises and additional education issues.

The budget now heads to the governor's office.

Earlier this session, The House of Delegates passed a measure dealing solely with teacher raises, but the proposal languished in a Senate committee.