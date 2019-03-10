W.Va. regular session ends, overtime on education looms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia legislature has ended its regular session and is now moving into overtime to deal with teacher pay raises and other education issues.

Lawmakers capped their 60-day regular session Saturday and started a special session on education that is expected to reconvene later this year.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice called the extra session. He's asked legislators to meet with teachers, parents and other stakeholders before returning.

The Senate has previously passed a budget with an unappropriated line item earmarked for the teacher pay raises that will be addressed in the special session.

Legislators also sent multiple proposals to the governor's office Saturday, including measures to reduce taxes on West Virginia steam coal and to allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control to women ages 18 or older.