WVa House chairman resigned over relationship with intern

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia delegate who resigned as chairman of the House education committee says he was asked to step down because he was having a relationship with a female intern.

Republican Del. Danny Hamrick on Wednesday issued a statement describing the relationship as "no more than a mutual high school crush."

Hamrick is married. He says he resigned at the request of House Speaker Roger Hanshaw and understands that the incident is viewed as disrespectful to the House of Delegates.

His statement didn't identify the staffer. He later said in an email that the relationship was with a female intern.

Hamrick announced he was leaving his post as education chair Tuesday without stating a reason. A spokesman for the House has said a new chair will be named soon.