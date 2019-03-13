Wake Forest president says wrongdoing limited to 1 coach

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — The president of Wake Forest University says the school was itself a victim of an admissions scheme involving a volleyball coach.

University President Nathan Hatch issued a statement Wednesday saying coach William Ferguson, who's on leave, is the only school employee accused of wrongdoing. Prosecutors say the scheme also targeted a number of other universities.

Hatch says outside lawyers reviewing the university's admissions process have determined Ferguson acted "independently" and no one else at Wake Forest assisted him.

Prosecutors allege a college counseling business directed money to the women's volleyball program and a camp controlled by Ferguson in exchange for help getting a student admitted. Ferguson's lawyer didn't respond to an email seeking comment.

Hatch says that student remains enrolled and appears to not to have known about the transaction.