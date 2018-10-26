Wayne State gets $5M for scholarships, testing laboratory

DETROIT (AP) — Wayne State University's College of Engineering is getting a $5 million gift for scholarships and a new testing laboratory.

The Detroit News reports the donation by Wayne State graduate Avinash Rachmale and his wife, Hema, was announced Thursday. Avinash Rachmale, who is CEO and chairman of engineering firm Lakeshore Global Corp., said: "I'm passionate about Wayne State and I think this will be a great help."

It comes as the Detroit school is celebrating its 150th anniversary and the completion of a $750 million fundraising campaign . Wayne State has festivities planned for Friday that include the presentation of a sesquicentennial time. There's also a campus festival and student block party.

"Pivotal Moments: Our Campaign for Wayne State University" met its goal in July, three months early.

___

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/