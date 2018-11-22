Wednesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arab 54, Madison County 52
Ardmore 75, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 67
B.C. Rain 72, Vigor 54
Bob Jones 59, Eufaula 47
Charles Henderson 62, Scottsboro 52
Cornersville, Tenn. 46, Clements 44
Decatur Heritage 68, Huffman 57
Florence 51, Lee-Huntsville 49
Florence 58, Bob Jones 47
Fort Payne 84, North Jackson 50
Fyffe 54, Asbury 41
Gadsden 45, Madison Academy 37
Gadsden 75, Decatur Heritage 74
Hamilton 68, Brindlee Mountain 54
Hartselle 58, Clay-Chalkville 37
LaVergne, Tenn. 60, Decatur 50
Lee-Huntsville 83, Eufaula 62
Lee-Montgomery 52, Vestavia Hills 36
Mae Jemison 53, Enterprise 35
Paul Bryant 60, Carver-Birmingham 40
Plainview 109, Oxford 99, OT
Red Bay 59, Tanner 58
Section 74, Prattville Christian Academy 63
Smiths Station 59, Childersburg 52
Talladega 63, Chelsea 53
Theodore 36, Robertsdale 35
Westminster Christian Academy 51, Athens 47
Washington Tournament of Champions=
Urbana, Ill. 64, LeFlore 58
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ardmore 64, Huntland, Tenn. 56
Athens 60, Haleyville 33
Chelsea 57, Cleburne County 25
Childersburg 65, Calera 25
Clements 40, Cornersville, Tenn. 37
Collinsville 59, Cherokee County 51, OT
Cullman 79, Hillcrest 76
Davidson 64, Gulf Shores 37
Decatur 41, Russellville 27
East Limestone 66, Lexington 43
Fyffe 69, Geraldine 30
Grissom 57, Lake Oconee, Ga. 30
Henry County, Ga. 61, West Point 28
Homewood 56, Central-Hayneville 39
Lauderdale County 51, McAdory 23
Madison Academy 69, Brewer 47
Pensacola, Fla. 55, Fairhope 44
Pisgah 75, Asbury 42
Plainview 55, Etowah 26
Section 59, Prattville Christian Academy 50
Spain Park 65, Sparkman 60, OT
Talladega County Central 59, West End-Walnut Grove 24
Tanner 47, Hamilton 30
West Limestone 59, St. John Paul II Catholic 48
Williamson 35, Spanish Fort 34
Winfield 55, Red Bay 39
