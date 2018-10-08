West Virginia, Kentucky schools teaming to boost achievement

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia and Kentucky colleges are teaming up to boost the performance of Appalachian students in science, technology, engineering and math.

The alliance aims to support STEM education for underrepresented students. The effort is backed by a National Science Foundation grant.

Education officials say the grant will support learning initiatives, stipends, workshops and research activities at the schools.

Alliance-wide goals for the effort's latest phase include increasing the number of STEM bachelor's degrees earned by underrepresented students to an average of 380 per year.

The effort is led by University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto. The alliance also includes West Virginia University, Kentucky State University, University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University, Centre College, Marshall University, West Virginia State University, Bluegrass Community and Technical College and Jefferson Community and Technical College.