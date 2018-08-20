West Virginia University: Several fraternities disassociate

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Several fraternities have disassociated from West Virginia University and the school's president has sent a letter to students' parents about Greek life.

WDTV-TV reports university President E. Gordon Gee sent the letter Sunday. It says the fraternities had disassociated in an attempt to form an independent Interfraternity Council in response to the university's effort in the spring to strengthen oversight following recent behavior issues.

The university halted social activities and recruiting by 16 fraternities in February saying it would review problems with drinking, hazing, drugs and sexual assaults. The letter says the review was done by a group of students, staff, alumni and fraternity and sorority leaders.

Gee says two fraternities agreed to rescind their disassociation letters after a meeting with officials to discuss their differences was scheduled for Tuesday.

