West Virginia school district given $440K tech award

HAMLIN, W.Va. (AP) — A rural West Virginia school board has been chosen to receive more than $440,000 for video conference technology to provide distance learning.

The $440,295 award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture was announced Friday by West Virginia's two U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito.

A news release from Manchin's office said the funding will help provide interactive distance learning services to eight sites in Lincoln County. The release said the project will allow the schools to support expanded educational opportunities to elementary, middle and high schools as well as improve college and career readiness, provide education services to home-bound and home-schooled children and increase job training opportunities.