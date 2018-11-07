Woman, boyfriend plead guilty in attack on teacher

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A woman and her boyfriend have both pleaded guilty to charges in an attack on a Pittsburgh teacher last year.

Thirty-year-old Daishonta Williams and 26-year-old Vincent Beasley both entered guilty pleas to aggravated assault and conspiracy. Williams also pleaded guilty to terroristic threats. Both are scheduled for sentencing Feb. 4.

Allegheny County authorities said the defendants followed the 46-year-old teacher after an incident involving Williams' daughter at Pittsburgh Martin Luther King PreK-8 in October 2017. They said Williams hurled a brick, striking her in the face, and Beasley grabbed her from behind and kicked her.

Defense attorney Blaine Jones said Williams "tremendously regrets her actions that day." Attorney Al Burke said Beasley initially stayed in the car but wasn't "trying to absolve himself of the crime."