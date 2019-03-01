Woman says church fired her over same-sex relationship

CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman says he was fired from her role as a teacher at a Baptist child development center for her same-sex relationship.

The State reported Wednesday that Skye Moore was fired last week for a "conflict of interest" she says Chapin Baptist Church Pastor Michael Hull explained was her relationship. She says she has been with her fiancee for three years and the relationship wasn't secret from her supervisors or the pastor.

Several parents told the newspaper they knew about Moore's relationship and it wasn't a problem as she was a great and particularly attentive teacher. They also questioned why Moore was fired now, months after Hull started as pastor and five years after she started at the center.

The newspaper says Hull declined to comment.

___

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com