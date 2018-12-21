Wrestling coach charged with pulling gun on middle schooler

HARRINGTON, Del. (AP) — The correctional officer and middle school wrestling coach accused of pulling a gun on a student has been charged.

News outlets report 36-year-old James McNeil was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, aggravated menacing and third-degree assault Thursday. Harrington police Capt. Earl Brode says McNeil pulled a gun on the W.T. Chipman Middle School student in a restroom, slammed him against a wall and attempted to choke him Dec. 5.

McNeil was fired by Lake Forest School District. The correctional officer was off-duty at the time, and has since been put on unpaid leave.

McNeil has posted $11,000 bail. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.