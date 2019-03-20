Wyoming Supreme Court gets first arguments in UW gun case

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — A man cited in 2018 for carrying a gun on the University of Wyoming's campus has filed the opening brief in his appeal of a December ruling by an Albany County district court judge.

The Laramie Boomerang reports that in an appeal of the ruling to the Wyoming Supreme Court, Williams' attorney, Jason Tangeman, wrote in his opening brief that Judge Tori Kricken's interpretation of a state law "defies political reality."

Williams is a Uinta County man who openly carried a gun on the Laramie campus during the Wyoming State Republican Party Convention last April in an effort to challenge UW's firearms ban.

However, Kricken ruled in December that the state's pre-emption of gun regulations under the 2010 Wyoming Firearms Freedom Act applies only to guns manufactured within the state.

