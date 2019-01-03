Wyoming football player pleads no contest to misdemeanor

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A suspended University of Wyoming defensive tackle has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor harassment charge that stemmed from an encounter with a Colorado hotel employee.

Youhanna Ghaifan (yo-HAWN'-uh guh-FAWN') received a six-month deferred sentence Wednesday.

The case against him will be dismissed if he completes 16 hours of community service, attends a boundaries class and stays out of trouble.

A police report alleged Ghaifan pinned a hotel employee against a wall inside a room and tried to kiss her.

The team was staying at the Fort Collins Marriott before their game against Colorado State University on Oct. 26.

Ghaifan declined to comment during the hearing at the Larimer County Justice Center in Fort Collins.

The University of Wyoming says Ghaifan remains suspended.