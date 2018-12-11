Wyoming guard suspended after off-campus altercation

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Starting Wyoming guard Nyaires Redding has been suspended indefinitely following an off-campus altercation.

Coach Allen Edwards announced Tuesday that the senior guard's suspension was effective immediately.

A new release from the university says Redding was being suspended because of "his alleged involvement in an altercation in downtown Laramie on Saturday."

No details about the altercation were released.

Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman says the university will follow its policies and procedures related to the matter.

Redding has started all nine games this season, averaging 6.3 points and 2.2 rebounds a game.