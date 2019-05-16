Dems push bill on Obamacare, drug prices toward House OK

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are pushing legislation buttressing the 2010 health care law and curbing prescription drug prices toward House passage.

The bill seems to have been engineered with next year's elections in mind. It has no chance of surviving in the Senate or getting President Donald Trump's signature.

The measure is forcing Republicans to cast a single vote on legislation containing popular drug pricing restraints they support and measures strengthening President Barack Obama's health care statute that they oppose.

Most Republicans seemed poised to vote against the overall package.

The bill would reverse steps Trump has taken to weaken Obama's law. Trump has vowed to repeal that statute ever since his presidential campaign.

It would also make it easier for producers of lower-cost generic drugs to get their products to market.