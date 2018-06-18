Epileptic boy's case sparks UK review of medical pot laws

LONDON (AP) — British Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt says Britain must quickly review its policies on medical marijuana use in light of the case of a 12-year-old boy whose mother says he needs cannabis oil to prevent dangerous seizures.

British officials intervened over the weekend to allow the boy to use cannabis oil even though it is banned in Britain. His mother said his life was in danger and clinicians said it was a medical emergency.

Hunt told the BBC on Monday that he expects a review of medicinal use of cannabis to be completed with months.

Hunt said "I don't think anyone who followed that story could sensibly say that we are getting the law on this kind of thing right."