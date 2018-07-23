Health care industry branches into fresh meals, other help









Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 In a Monday, July 16, 2018 photo, Virta Woodard, a 56-year-old diabetic, chats with wellness coach Ryan Manuwa while exercising at Nifty After Fifty fitness centers in Lakewood, Calif. Woodard gets weekly phone calls from her care manager, and she's started hitting Nifty After Fifty fitness centers since she signed up for a program called "Togetherness" covered by the Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer Anthem Inc. The health care system is becoming more focused on keeping patients healthy instead of waiting to treat them once they become sick or wind up in the hospital. The 56-year-old diabetic lives with daily pain due to her disease and a injuries from a car accident, but she's lost 34 pounds since joining the program. less In a Monday, July 16, 2018 photo, Virta Woodard, a 56-year-old diabetic, chats with wellness coach Ryan Manuwa while exercising at Nifty After Fifty fitness centers in Lakewood, Calif. Woodard gets weekly phone ... more Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP Image 2 of 3 In a Monday, July 16, 2018 photo, Virta Woodard, a 56-year-old diabetic, right, and her care manager, Armando Contreras, share a light moment while waiting for a ride after a brief exercise at a gym in Lakewood, Calif. Woodard gets weekly phone calls from her care manager, and she's started hitting Nifty After Fifty fitness centers since she signed up for a program called "Togetherness" covered by the Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer Anthem Inc. The health care system is becoming more focused on keeping patients healthy instead of waiting to treat them once they become sick or wind up in the hospital. The 56-year-old diabetic lives with daily pain due to her disease and a injuries from a car accident, but she's lost 34 pounds since joining the program. less In a Monday, July 16, 2018 photo, Virta Woodard, a 56-year-old diabetic, right, and her care manager, Armando Contreras, share a light moment while waiting for a ride after a brief exercise at a gym in ... more Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP Image 3 of 3 In a Monday, July 16, 2018 photo, using a roller walker, Virta Woodard, a 56-year-old diabetic, leaves a gym after a brief exercise in Lakewood, Calif. Woodard gets weekly phone calls from her care manager, Armando Contreras, and she's started hitting Nifty After Fifty fitness centers since she signed up for a program called "Togetherness" covered by the Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer Anthem Inc. The health care system is becoming more focused on keeping patients healthy instead of waiting to treat them once they become sick or wind up in the hospital. The 56-year-old diabetic lives with daily pain due to her disease and a injuries from a car accident, but she's lost 34 pounds since joining the program. less In a Monday, July 16, 2018 photo, using a roller walker, Virta Woodard, a 56-year-old diabetic, leaves a gym after a brief exercise in Lakewood, Calif. Woodard gets weekly phone calls from her care manager, ... more Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP Health care industry branches into fresh meals, other help 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Health care is shifting in a fundamental way for millions of Americans as more insurers branch out beyond medical coverage.

Some insurers have started paying for meal deliveries or rides to fitness centers. Hospital networks are hiring more workers to visit people at home and learn about their lives, not just their illness.

The idea is to focus on keeping patients healthy instead of waiting to treat them once they become sick or wind up in an expensive hospital. This isn't a new concept, but it's growing. Insurers are expanding what they pay for to confront rising costs, realizing that a person's health depends on what happens outside a doctor's visit.

Relatively healthy people may not notice the shift, but many patients with low incomes or chronic conditions have already seen it.