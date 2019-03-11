North Carolina sued again over transgender rights

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina is being sued again over its treatment of transgender people.

State employees argue in a lawsuit filed Monday that their health plan violated federal law and their constitutional rights by dropping coverage of medically necessary procedures that had been covered in 2017.

The new lawsuit comes amid unresolved litigation over North Carolina's so-called bathroom bill and the law that replaced it.

The lawsuit was brought by five current or former state employees, along with two of their dependents. The employees say the treatments prescribed by doctors to treat gender dysphoria are life-saving.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell's office oversees the health plan. No one from the office responded to an email seeking comment Monday.