Oklahoma nears end to case in trial against drug makers

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter talks with the media during a break in the Opioid trial in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Oklahoma is wrapping up its presentation of evidence against Johnson & Johnson in the state's case alleging the consumer products giant and its subsidiaries helped fuel the deadly opioid crisis.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma is close to wrapping up its case at trial against Johnson & Johnson, alleging the consumer products giant and its subsidiaries helped fuel the deadly opioid crisis.

Attorneys for the state on Wednesday continued questioning Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Director Terri White.

Oklahoma alleges opioid drug makers caused a public nuisance in the state by promoting widespread use of the highly addictive drugs and that abatement will cost billions. The trial began May 28 and is expected to continue for several more weeks as the defense presents its case. The company maintains it has acted responsibly.

Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma and Israeli-owned Teva Pharmaceuticals previously settled with the state for $270 million and $85 million , respectively.