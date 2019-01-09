The Latest: Police seek DNA from facility's male staff

This Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, photo shows Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix. The revelation that a Phoenix woman in a vegetative state recently gave birth has prompted Hacienda HealthCare CEO Bill Timmons to resign, putting a spotlight on the safety of long-term care settings for patients who are severely disabled or incapacitated.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on a woman in a vegetative state at a Phoenix care facility who recently gave birth (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

Phoenix police are pursuing DNA samples from every male employee at a private care facility where a patient in a vegetative state recently gave birth.

A spokesman for Hacienda HealthCare says investigators served a search warrant Tuesday to obtain DNA from all male staffers.

Officials say they are committed to cooperating with the police to "uncover the facts in this deeply disturbing, but unprecedented situation."

A woman living at a Hacienda HealthCare facility in central Phoenix reportedly delivered a baby last month.

Local news website Azfamily.com first reported that the woman had been in a vegetative state for more than a decade after a near-drowning and that no workers were aware she was pregnant.

Police have declined to comment on the investigation.

____

8 a.m.

The CEO of a private health care facility in Phoenix has resigned following reports that a patient gave birth despite being in a vegetative state for more than a decade.

A spokesman for Hacienda HealthCare says Bill Timmons announced his resignation Monday and it was unanimously accepted by the facility's board of directors.

A female patient living at a Hacienda HealthCare facility reportedly gave birth Dec. 29 although the staff was unaware the woman was pregnant.

The birth triggered a police investigation and reviews by state agencies. Gov. Doug Ducey's office has called the situation "deeply troubling."

Phoenix police say the matter is under investigation and decline further comment.

A Hacienda board member says the facility "will accept nothing less than a full accounting of this absolutely horrifying situation."