Trial set to resume in Harry Reid exercise device lawsuit

Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, second from left, sits in court Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. A jury in Nevada heard opening arguments Tuesday in Reid's lawsuit against the maker of a flexible exercise band that he says slipped from his hand while he used it in January 2015, causing him to fall and suffer lasting injuries including blindness in one eye. less Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, second from left, sits in court Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. A jury in Nevada heard opening arguments Tuesday in Reid's lawsuit against the maker of a flexible exercise ... more Photo: John Locher, AP Photo: John Locher, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Trial set to resume in Harry Reid exercise device lawsuit 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Testimony is set to resume in former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid's civil negligence lawsuit against the maker of the exercise device TheraBand.

Product development chief Allison Ryan of Ohio-based Hygenic Intangible Property Holding Co. is due back on the witness stand Wednesday.

Reid blames the company for injuries he suffered when his grip slipped and he fell while using a flexible physical resistance device in his bathroom on New Year's Day 2015.

It's not clear when the 79-year-old former Democratic Senate majority leader will testify.

He was blinded in one eye, and says the injury forced his decision to retire after 30 years in the Senate.

His lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages.

It claims negligence and failure to warn the product is "unreasonably dangerous" for elderly people like Reid.