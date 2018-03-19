AP names Nancy Benac as White House news editor

Photo: J. David Ake, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Associated Press journalist Nancy Benac is photographed in the news agency's Washington bureau, Friday, March 16, 2018. The Associated Press has named Nancy Benac as its White House news editor. Benac is a veteran Washington journalist who has covered the presidency and national political campaigns. The appointment was announced Monday by Julie Pace, AP’s Washington bureau chief. less Associated Press journalist Nancy Benac is photographed in the news agency's Washington bureau, Friday, March 16, 2018. The Associated Press has named Nancy Benac as its White House news editor. Benac is a ... more Photo: J. David Ake, AP AP names Nancy Benac as White House news editor 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nancy Benac, a veteran Washington journalist who has covered the presidency and national political campaigns, has been named White House news editor at The Associated Press.

The appointment was announced Monday by Julie Pace, AP's Washington bureau chief.

Benac will lead a team of AP reporters covering all aspects of President Donald Trump's White House, one of the most competitive and closely watched beats in the world. She's overseen the White House team on an interim basis since last summer.

"Nancy has already established herself as an invaluable member of the bureau's leadership team and has earned the respect of the White House reporters," Pace said. "She brings a sophisticated eye to her editing and is simply never rattled, despite the relentless pace of White House coverage."

Benac has worked for the AP for more than 35 years, covering government and politics. She began her AP career as an intern in the New York City bureau in 1980, followed by stints in Detroit and Lansing, Michigan, before moving to Washington as the Michigan regional reporter in 1983.

Over two-plus decades in Washington, Benac has covered a wide variety of beats, including the Clinton White House, and served as political editor for three national election cycles. She was a contributing author to the AP history book, "Breaking News: How the Associated Press Has Covered War, Peace, and Everything Else."

A native of Lombard, Illinois, Nancy is a graduate of Brigham Young University. She and her husband have two children.

___

Follow The Associated Press on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/ap

___

Online:

http://www.ap.org