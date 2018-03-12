APNewsBreak: Trump Jr., donor have longtime undisclosed ties









































































Photo: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan Via Getty Images Image 1 of / 19 Caption Close Image 1 of 19 In this 2006 file photo Gentry Beach, Donald Trump Jr, Alex Tisch and Kevin Glaser attend Molly Sims Hosts Operation Smile in New York City. >> An inside look into Donald Trump's business ventures In this 2006 file photo Gentry Beach, Donald Trump Jr, Alex Tisch and Kevin Glaser attend Molly Sims Hosts Operation Smile in New York City. >> An inside look into Donald Trump's business ventures Photo: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan Via Getty Images Image 2 of 19 | Grand Hyatt New York Keep clicking to view President Donald Trump's business ventures.



1978 : Trump opens a glittering $100 million hotel at Grand Central Station in New York to replace decaying Commodore Hotel. Keep clicking to view President Donald Trump's business ventures.



1978 : Trump opens a glittering $100 million hotel at Grand Central Station in New York to replace decaying Commodore Hotel. Photo: New York Daily News Archive, NY Daily News Via Getty Images Image 3 of 19 | Grand Hyatt New York The Grand Hyatt New York hotel now. The Grand Hyatt New York hotel now. Photo: Mario Tama, Getty Images Image 4 of 19 | Trump Tower 1980: Trump breaks ground on Trump Tower, his soaring Fifth Avenue luxury condo building. 1980: Trump breaks ground on Trump Tower, his soaring Fifth Avenue luxury condo building. Photo: Barbara Alper, Getty Images Image 5 of 19 | Trump Plaza 1984: Trump gambles on casinos, opening Trump Plaza in Atlantic City. Trump's Castle follows a year later; next, the $1 billion Trump Taj Mahal. 1984: Trump gambles on casinos, opening Trump Plaza in Atlantic City. Trump's Castle follows a year later; next, the $1 billion Trump Taj Mahal. Photo: John Greim, LightRocket Via Getty Images Image 6 of 19 | Trump Taj Mahal Trump Taj Mahal Casino, Atlantic City. Trump Taj Mahal Casino, Atlantic City. Photo: Richard Cummins, Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images Image 7 of 19 | 'The Art of the Deal' 1987: Trump publishes "The Art of the Deal," a New York Times best seller. 1987: Trump publishes "The Art of the Deal," a New York Times best seller. Photo: Ron Galella, WireImage Image 8 of 19 | 'The Art of the Deal' Ivana Trump, Donald Trump and Dr. Ruth Westheimer at the book release party. Ivana Trump, Donald Trump and Dr. Ruth Westheimer at the book release party. Photo: Ron Galella, WireImage Image 9 of 19 | Trump Shuttle 1989: For new airline, Trump Shuttle, promises "best of everything," but loses control to lenders and eventually sells it. 1989: For new airline, Trump Shuttle, promises "best of everything," but loses control to lenders and eventually sells it. Photo: Barry Thumma, ASSOCIATED PRESS Image 10 of 19 | Casino bankruptcies 1991: First of four Trump casino bankruptcies. Trump Taj Mahal threatens his personal fortune because he personally guaranteed debt, but dealmaking spares him big loss. 1991: First of four Trump casino bankruptcies. Trump Taj Mahal threatens his personal fortune because he personally guaranteed debt, but dealmaking spares him big loss. Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast, AP Image 11 of 19 | Casino bankruptcies 1992: Trump Plaza declares bankruptcy, eventually closes in 2014. 1992: Trump Plaza declares bankruptcy, eventually closes in 2014. Photo: Vernon Ogrodnek, Associated Press Image 12 of 19 | 'The Apprentice' 2004: Trump joins forces with NBC to launch "The Apprentice," the long-running reality TV show. 2004: Trump joins forces with NBC to launch "The Apprentice," the long-running reality TV show. Photo: Ali Goldstein, Ali Goldstein/NBCU Photo Bank Image 13 of 19 | Casino bankruptcies 2004: Trump Hotels and Casinos Resorts files for bankruptcy while nearly $1.8 billion in debt. 2004: Trump Hotels and Casinos Resorts files for bankruptcy while nearly $1.8 billion in debt. Photo: Wayne Parry, AP Image 14 of 19 | Donald J. Trump Signature Collection 2005: Trump expands brand into clothing and accessories with the "Donald J. Trump Signature Collection" so fans can wear Trump-branded suits, shirts, ties, cufflinks, eyewear, leather goods and belts. 2005: Trump expands brand into clothing and accessories with the "Donald J. Trump Signature Collection" so fans can wear Trump-branded suits, shirts, ties, cufflinks, eyewear, leather goods and belts. Photo: Josh Edelson, AFP/Getty Images Image 15 of 19 | Trump International Hotel & Tower 2008: Trump opens first property in Chicago, the 92-story Trump International Hotel & Tower. 2008: Trump opens first property in Chicago, the 92-story Trump International Hotel & Tower. Photo: Raymond Boyd, Getty Images Image 16 of 19 | Casino bankruptcies 2009: Trump Entertainment Resorts files for chapter 11. 2009: Trump Entertainment Resorts files for chapter 11. Photo: John Moore /Getty Images Image 17 of 19 | Old Post Office deal 2012: Trump wins right to convert Old Post Office Building in Washington into 300-room hotel, promising "one of the most luxurious in the world." 2012: Trump wins right to convert Old Post Office Building in Washington into 300-room hotel, promising "one of the most luxurious in the world." Photo: The Washington Post, The Washington Post/Getty Images Image 18 of 19 | Turnberry Resort 2014: Trump buys Ireland's Doonbeg golf club and Scotland's Turnberry Resort, the site of several British Opens and his 17th golf course. 2014: Trump buys Ireland's Doonbeg golf club and Scotland's Turnberry Resort, the site of several British Opens and his 17th golf course. Photo: Peter Morrison, AP Image 19 of 19 | Casino bankruptcies 2014: Trump Entertainment Resorts files for bankruptcy again. Carl Ichan buys out the casinos in 2016. 2014: Trump Entertainment Resorts files for bankruptcy again. Carl Ichan buys out the casinos in 2016. Photo: Wayne Parry, STF APNewsBreak: Trump Jr., donor have longtime undisclosed ties 1 / 19 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. has a previously undisclosed business relationship with a longtime hunting buddy who helped raise millions of dollars for his father's 2016 presidential campaign and has had special access to top government officials since the election, records obtained by The Associated Press show.

The president's oldest son and Texas hedge fund manager Gentry Beach have been involved in business deals together dating back to the mid-2000s and recently formed a company, Future Venture LLC, despite past claims by both men that they were just friends, according to previously unreported court records and other documents obtained by AP.

Beach last year met with top National Security Council officials to push a plan that would curb U.S. sanctions in Venezuela and open up business for U.S. companies in the oil-rich nation.

Ethics experts said their financial entanglements raised questions about whether Beach's access to government officials and advocacy for policy changes were made possible by the president's son's influence — and could also benefit the Trump family's bottom line.

"This feeds into the same concerns that we've had all along: The really fuzzy line between the presidency and the Trumps' companies," said Noah Bookbinder, who leads Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a public policy group. "Donald Trump Jr. sort of straddles that line all the time."

Last February, just as Trump Sr. was settling into office, Beach and an Iraqi-American businessman met with top officials at the National Security Council to present their plan for lightening U.S. sanctions in Venezuela in exchange for opening business opportunities for U.S. companies, according to a former U.S. official with direct knowledge of the proposal.

Career foreign policy experts were instructed to take the meetings, first reported last April by the website Mic.com, at the direction of the West Wing because Beach and the businessman were friends of Trump Jr., the official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive government work, said that inside the NSC lawyers raised red flags about the appropriateness of the meeting.

The U.S. didn't act on the pitch, which would have gone against the president's hard-line stance on the South American nation and its president, Nicolas Maduro.

Seven months after the Venezuela meetings, Beach attended a private lunch in Dallas between Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Republican donors, including businessmen with petroleum interests, according to a copy of Zinke's schedule.

The Interior Department didn't respond to a request for comment about the meetings. A White House official said Trump Jr. didn't arrange Beach's visit to the NSC and his proposal was dismissed.

In a statement, the Trump Organization said Trump Jr. has never played a role arranging meetings "with anyone at the White House or any other government agency."

Alan Garten, the Trump Organization's general counsel, acknowledged that Trump Jr. had invested with Beach in the past, but referred AP to a statement released by the company in April, which said their relationship was "strictly personal."

In a statement provided by a friend, Beach said it was "absolutely not true" that he'd ever "used my longtime personal friendship with Donald Trump Jr." to influence government decision making.

According to his friends, Beach, who has known Trump Jr. since they attended the University of Pennsylvania together in the late 1990s, developed his own relationships during the campaign and inauguration and doesn't need Trump Jr. to broker introductions.

Beach was an avid fundraiser and campaigner for President Trump, particularly in Texas, where Trump Jr. told donors last March that Beach and another longtime hunting pal, Tom Hicks Jr., raised millions for his father's campaign, according to the Dallas Morning News.

After the election, Beach served as a finance vice chairman for the inaugural committee and faced scrutiny after a nonprofit he started at the time advertised hunting and fishing trips with Trump Jr. and his brother, Eric, to million-dollar donors.

Last October, Beach incorporated a business called Future Venture LLC in Delaware without listing any Trump connection, signing himself as the entity's agent.

But a disclosure report filed with New York City officials and obtained by AP via a public records request shows Trump Jr. is named as the president, secretary and treasurer of the company.

The purpose of the limited liability company could not be determined from the filings. The Trump Organization said it was set up to pursue technology investments.

Previously unreported court documents show that the two men, each a godfather to one of the other's sons, did business together well before they formed Future Venture.

In a 2010 deposition, Trump Jr. testified that he had twice made investments in ventures that Beach had an interest in: $200,000 in a dry Texas oil well managed by Beach's father and an undisclosed amount in a failed mining stock affiliated with Beach's uncle.

In August 2008, while the two men were golfing together in New York, Beach suggested Trump Jr. sell his shares in the tanking stock "if you need the tax loss," according to a copy of his testimony filed in a long running civil lawsuit between Beach and a former employer, hedge funder Paul Touradji.

Beach's father, Gary Beach, was convicted last month of federal bankruptcy fraud after a seven-day trial in Dallas.

Trump Jr. testified that he had other business discussions with Beach — but not all of them came to fruition, including a plan to buy a hunting preserve in Mexico with Beach.

Trump Jr. also referred Beach to someone he knew from Saudi Arabia when Beach was working on a potential oil purchase and invested $50,000 along with his sister Ivanka in an Argentine resort developed by one of Beach's friends, he testified.

Trump Jr. estimated he exchanged roughly 500 emails with Beach at the time of his 2010 deposition.

Pressed for details about the oil well deal in his deposition, Trump Jr. indicated he wasn't well versed in the oil-and-gas business.

"You know, I put some money with a friend," he testified.