Avenatti: 3 women paid 'hush money' for Trump relationships
Michael Balsamo, Associated Press
Updated
Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP
FILE - In this Thursday, May 10, 2018 file photo Michael Avenatti, is interviewed in New York.

Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP
Timeline of the Stormy Daniels scandal.
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels
Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels: Actress Stormy Daniels in 2008 in Las Vegas. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, reached a $130,000 deal a month before the 2016 election to keep silent on an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, according to the Wall Street Journal. less
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
January 2005
Trump marries his current wife, Melania.
January 2005
Photo: JOE AMON, AP
March 2006
The couple's son, Barron, is born.
March 2006
Photo: CHRIS PIZZELLO, REUTERS
July 2006
According to Daniels, she and Trump began an "intimate relationship" and it continued "well into the year 2007."
July 2006
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
November 2016
Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, pays Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her silence.
November 2016
Photo: Hector Retamal / AFP/Getty Images
Feb. 13, 2018
Cohen acknowledges he paid $130,000 out of his own pocket to Daniels, saying he was not reimbursed by the Trump Organization or the Trump campaign. He notably does not say whether the president personally reimbursed him.
"The payment to Ms. Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone," he says in a statement.
Daniels files a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeking to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump has "made very well clear that none of these allegations are true."
March 7, 2018
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
March 25, 2018
In a highly anticipated interview with CBS' "60 Minutes," Daniels says she was threatened to keep silent. White House spokesman Raj Shah declines to say whether the president watched the interview but says Trump does not believe any of the claims she made.
"The president strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims, and the only person who's been inconsistent is the one making the claims," Shah says.
Federal agents in New York raid Cohen's office and a hotel room, seizing records on topics including the payment made to Daniels. Cohen is now facing a criminal investigation in New York.
April 9, 2018
Photo: Drew Angerer
April 18, 2018
Trump responds to Daniels releasing an artist's sketch of a man she says threatened her. "A sketch years later about a nonexistent man," Trump tweets. "A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!"
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a new addition to Trump's legal team, tells Fox News host Sean Hannity that Trump reimbursed Cohen for the $130,000 paid to Daniels. Giuliani says the money to repay Cohen had been "funneled ... through the law firm and the president repaid it."
Giuliani said the payment "is going to turn out to be perfectly legal. That money was not campaign money."
Asked if Trump knew about the arrangement, Giuliani said: "He didn't know about the specifics of it, as far as I know. But he did know about the general arrangement that Michael would take care of things like this."
On Twitter, Trump acknowledges he repaid Cohen after claiming previously he didn't know about the payments. He said the money "had nothing to do with the campaign."
Trump said Cohen received a monthly retainer, which he used to pay Daniels to sign an agreement not to talk about her allegations and "stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair."
Sanders later told reporters that she had tried to give them "the very best information we had at the time." She said she first learned that Trump had repaid Cohen while watching Giuliani's interview.
Donald Trump at the Lake Tahoe golf event in 2006 where the alleged encounter took place.
Photo: DINO VOURNAS/AP
Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels
Stormy Daniels at a Trump Vodka launch party in 2007.
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels
Adult film actresses Stormy Daniels and Jessica Drake. In 2016, Drake also accused then-candidate Donald Trump with unwanted sexual contact during the same Lake Tahoe event in 2006.
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic
Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels
Jessica Drake (R), who works for an adult film company, stands with a photo of her meeting with Donald Trump, beside attorney Gloria Allred as they talk about allegations of sexual misconduct against the Republican presidential hopeful during a press conference in Los Angeles on October 22, 2016. less
Photo: Mark Ralston / AFP /Getty Images
Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels
In the 2005 "Access Hollywood" video uncovered in October 2016, Trump could be heard telling Billy Bush that “when you’re a star” you can “grab them by the p—y.”
Photo: Getty Images
v
Rachel Crooks, left, Jessica Leeds, center, and Samantha Holvey attend a news conference, Monday in New York to discuss their accusations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump.
Photo: Mark Lennihan, STF
Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels
Summer Zervos (R), a former contestant on the TV show The Apprentice, who previously accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct, during a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred in Los Angeles, California on November 11, 2016. (Photo by Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Karena Virginia, right, accompanied by lawyer Gloria Allred, addresses a news conference in New York, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. Virginia accused Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump of inappropriate sexual conduct, a day after he said all such allegations are fiction. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) less
Photo: Richard Drew, Associated Press
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels, said Thursday that he now represents three additional women who he says had relationships with President Donald Trump and were paid "hush money" before the 2016 presidential election.
Avenatti disclosed the information at a community forum in West Hollywood, California, but he would not provide additional information.
Asked if he had evidence that the women had relationships with Trump, Avenatti said: "Yes."
He said he was "not at liberty to share" the evidence because he didn't have permission from his clients to disclose specifics. But Avenatti said the women, who contacted him months ago, were "paid hush money prior to the 2016 election."
He called on Trump and his former longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to come forward and disclose information about the women and their supposed relationships with Trump.
Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti says there may be even more skeletons in Trump’s closet and that his former attorney Michael Cohen has the evidence in his possession and that it must be released to the public.
"They should release the information to the American people now," Avenatti said. "Enough with the games."
Trump's attorney, Charles Harder, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment late Thursday.
"Last time I checked they weren't just handing out checks to anyone whether they had a relationship or not," Avenatti said.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex with Trump in 2006, when he was married, but Trump has denied it. Days before the 2016 presidential election, she was paid $130,000 to stay silent in a deal handled by Cohen. She is suing to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement.
Cohen's attorney, Lanny Davis, would not say if he knew whether Cohen had been involved in any other hush-money deals on behalf of Trump.
Associated Press writer Michael R. Sisak in New York contributed to this report.