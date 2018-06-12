Alone time: Trump, Kim Jong Un ditch aides to meet 1 on 1





























































Photo: Associated Press Image 1 of / 16 Caption Close Image 1 of 16 In this photo released by the Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, left, shake hands in Singapore, ahead of a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Monday, June 11, 2018. (Ministry of Communications and Information Singapore via AP) less In this photo released by the Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, left, shake hands in Singapore, ahead of ... more Photo: Associated Press Image 2 of 16 North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, center, is escorted by his security delegation as he visits Marina Bay in Singapore, Monday, June 11, 2018, ahead of Kim's summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim) less North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, center, is escorted by his security delegation as he visits Marina Bay in Singapore, Monday, June 11, 2018, ahead of Kim's summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Yong ... more Photo: Yong Teck Lim / Associated Press Image 3 of 16 Retired American professional basketball player Dennis Rodman speaks to the press as he arrives at Changi International airport ahead of US-North Korea summit in Singapore on June 11, 2018. North Korea's Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump meet on June 12 for an unprecedented summit in an attempt to address the last festering legacy of the Cold War, with the US President calling it a "one time shot" at peace. / AFP PHOTO / ADEK BERRYADEK BERRY/AFP/Getty Images less Retired American professional basketball player Dennis Rodman speaks to the press as he arrives at Changi International airport ahead of US-North Korea summit in Singapore on June 11, 2018. North Korea's Kim ... more Photo: ADEK BERRY, AFP/Getty Images Image 4 of 16 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, seen from back, takes a selfie with Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan as they walk on the Jubilee Bridge as he tours Singapore on Monday, June 11, 2018, ahead of the summit between U.S. leader Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un. less North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, seen from back, takes a selfie with Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan as they walk on the Jubilee Bridge as he tours Singapore on Monday, June 11, 2018, ahead of ... more Photo: Joseph Nair, AP Image 5 of 16 Gurkha police officers stand guard outside the St. Regis Hotel in Singapore, Monday, June 11, 2018, ahead of the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Gurkha police officers stand guard outside the St. Regis Hotel in Singapore, Monday, June 11, 2018, ahead of the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Photo: Yong Teck Lim, AP Image 6 of 16 Members of the media wait outside the St. Regis Hotel, the location where North Korea leader Kim Jong Un is staying, in Singapore, Monday, June 11, 2018, ahead of Kim's summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. Members of the media wait outside the St. Regis Hotel, the location where North Korea leader Kim Jong Un is staying, in Singapore, Monday, June 11, 2018, ahead of Kim's summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo: Yong Teck Lim, AP Image 7 of 16 In this photo released by the Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, is greeted by Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan at the Changi International Airport, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Singapore, ahead of a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. (Ministry of Communications and Information Singapore via AP) less In this photo released by the Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, is greeted by Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan at the ... more Photo: Terence Tan, AP Image 8 of 16 President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore. Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Image 9 of 16 U.S. President Donald Trump reaches to shake hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. U.S. President Donald Trump reaches to shake hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Image 10 of 16 U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Image 11 of 16 U. S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. U. S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Image 12 of 16 U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Image 13 of 16 A car carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un enters Sentosa island where the summit between him and United States President Donald Trump will take place at the Capella Hotel on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Sentosa, Singapore. less A car carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un enters Sentosa island where the summit between him and United States President Donald Trump will take place at the Capella Hotel on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in ... more Photo: Wong Maye-E, AP Image 14 of 16 President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore. Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Image 15 of 16 Seen from the Bay Hotel in Singapore, a car, front, carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, enters Sentosa island where the summit between him and United States President Donald Trump will take place at the Capella Hotel on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Sentosa, Singapore. less Seen from the Bay Hotel in Singapore, a car, front, carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, enters Sentosa island where the summit between him and United States President Donald Trump will take place at the ... more Photo: Wong Maye-E, AP Image 16 of 16 A car carrying United States President Donald Trump enters Sentosa island where the summit between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place at the Capella Hotel on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Sentosa, Singapore. less A car carrying United States President Donald Trump enters Sentosa island where the summit between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place at the Capella Hotel on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in ... more Photo: Wong Maye-E, AP Alone time: Trump, Kim Jong Un ditch aides to meet 1 on 1 1 / 16 Back to Gallery

SINGAPORE (AP) — As the world waited, Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un sat by themselves for the better part of an hour, alone but for a pair of interpreters who became the sole witnesses to history's first face-to-face conversation between an American president and a North Korean leader.

The scores of aides, bodyguards and diplomats who accompanied the leaders from Washington and Pyongyang waited elsewhere for the roughly 40-minute one-on-one meeting in Singapore. To some national security veterans, it raised concerns about the risk of holding such a monumental meeting solo.

If there was any tension between Trump and Kim, they did not show it as they emerged from their seclusion and proceeded to a second meeting and working lunch — this time joined by a larger coterie of aides.

"Very, very good," Trump told a waiting cadre of reporters, adding that the two were forging an "excellent relationship."

Now Playing:

Still, word that the two planned a private tete-a-tete had unleashed a torrent of criticism on social media even before the summit began. After all, having aides present in high-stakes meetings — especially ones with adversaries like the leader of North Korea — provides a president with a modicum of protection, ensuring there are staffers on hand to take accurate notes.

Now Playing:

Absent a detailed historical record and corroborating witnesses, the president's interlocutor could potentially leave the meeting and misrepresent what transpired, creating a he-said-he-said showdown that could turn into a major headache for the U.S. leader.

"Bad idea," tweeted Paul Haenle, a former China director at the White House National Security Council in the Obama and George W. Bush administrations. "I could see Trump giving up a lot for very little in return."

Barry McCaffrey, a retired U.S. Army general, called the one-on-one meeting an "unacceptable danger to U.S. national security." He took to Twitter to say that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis should oppose the meeting "in writing."

"NSC should have TRANSCRIPT of all interactions with brutal, nuclear armed dictator," McCaffrey wrote, referring to the National Security Council. At stake, he said: "America's security."

Translating for Trump in the one-on-one meeting was Dr. Yun-hyang Lee, ?the U.S. State Department's division chief for interpreting services. North Korea did not immediately disclose the identity of Kim's interpreter.

Yet despite the apprehension, there is established precedent for presidents meeting privately with foreign leaders — including foes — with only interpreters as witness. Note-takers are not essential: In the past, interpreters have fulfilled that role by drawing on their contemporaneous notes to provide an official, historic record.

Former President Barack Obama was known to occasionally hold impromptu chats with leaders on the sidelines of major global summits with only their interpreters at their sides. Early in Trump's presidency, he raised eyebrows when he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a conference in Germany with only a Kremlin interpreter present.

At former President Ronald Reagan's first meeting with then-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Geneva, Switzerland, in November 1985, the two men met alone with only trusted interpreters. Only 15 minutes had been allotted for the discussion, but it went on for a full hour.

What's more, the official U.S. "memorandum of conversation," or "MemCom," of that meeting was written by the longtime U.S. Russian-to-English interpreter Dmitri Zarechnak, according to a copy of the document posted by the National Security Archive at The George Washington University. The MemCom identifies Reagan and Gorbachev and their interpreters, Zarechnak and Yuri Uspensky, as the only participants.

___

Lee reported from Washington.

Singapore Summit news hub is now active on the AP News site and the mobile app. It showcases AP's overall coverage of the event. It can be found here: https://apnews.com/tag/Singaporesummit