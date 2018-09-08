Company offers to drop Stormy Daniels' hush-money agreement
Michael Balsamo and Catherine Lucey, Associated Press
Updated
US President Donald Trump speaks during a fundraiser in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on September 7, 2018. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP)NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump speaks during a fundraiser in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on September 7, 2018. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP)NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM, AFP/Getty Images
Click through the slideshow to see the major developments from President Trump's first term in office.
Click through the slideshow to see the major developments from President Trump's first term in office.
Photo: Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Banning transgender individuals from serving in the military - July 26
In a series of tweets, Trump wrote: “After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military.
“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you."
Senate Republicans released their version of a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Reactions were mixed.
Unveiling of Senate health care bill - June 22
Senate Republicans released their version of a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Reactions were mixed.
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, STF
Investigation for possible obstruction of justice - June 14
Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russia's role in 2016's presidential election, began interviewing senior intelligence officials as part of an investigation that now includes an looking into whether President Donald Trump tried to obstruct justice, according to officials.
Trump embarked on his first foreign trip as president of the United States in late May. He visited Saudi Arabia, Israel, Rome and Brussels.
First foreign trip - May 20-27
Trump embarked on his first foreign trip as president of the United States in late May. He visited Saudi Arabia, Israel, Rome and Brussels.
Photo: AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Leaking of classified information to Russian diplomats - May 15
The Washington Post reported that President Trump revealed highly-classified information regarding the Islamic State to the Russian foreign minister and US ambassador during a closed-door meeting in the Oval Office. The information came from an unnamed ally who reportedly did not give the US permission to share it.
President Trump abruptly fired embattled FBI Director James Comey and admitted to NBC's Lester Holt that the firing came down to Comey's handling of the Russia probe. "When I decided to (fire Comey), I said to myself, I said you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story," Trump said.
Revised American Health Care Act clears the House - May 4
A new version of the AHCA narrowly passed the House after earning the backing of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. Some of the new components of the bill include allowing states to opt out of Obamacare mandates (including one that prohibits insurance companies from discriminating against individuals with pre-existing conditions) and Medicaid cuts.
The Trump administration is proposing 24% duties on "softwood" lumber imported from Canada. "People don't realize Canada's been very rough on the United States," President Trump stated. "Everyone thinks of Canada as being wonderful, and so do I. I love Canada. But they've outsmarted our politicians for many years."
Dropping the "mother of all bombs" on an ISIS-held tunnel in Afghanistan - April 13
President Trump praised the strike, stating: "We have the greatest military in the world, and they've done a job as usual, so we have given them total authorization, and that's what they're doing. And, frankly, that's why they've been so successful lately. If you look at what's happened over the last eight weeks and compare that, really, to what's happened over the last eight years, you'll see there's a tremendous difference."
President Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan unveiled the American Health Care Act, the GOP-written bill to replace the Affordable Care Act. The bill has been criticized by both Republicans and Democrats.
After the previous travel ban was put on hold by a federal judge, the president signed a revised executive order on immigration. Some of the major changes include: removing Iraq from the list of countries subject to the ban, changing the Syrian refugee waiting time from indefinitely to 90 days, and allowing green card holders to come and go as they please. The ban was blocked by a Hawaii judge, who questioned the motivations of the ban.
The Trump ordered new sanctions on Iran after the country conducted a ballistic missile test. “The days of turning a blind eye to Iran’s hostile and belligerent actions toward the United States and the world community are over,” Michael Flynn, President Trump’s national security adviser, said in a statement.
Immigration ban for seven majority Muslim countries - Jan. 27
The president's most controversial executive order suspending U.S. immigration and travel for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, until "new vetting measures" are established. Thousands of Americans took to airports to protest the order, which caused chaos as a number of travelers were held in limbo at airports.
President Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 27 barring all refugees from entering the U.S. and calling for "new vetting measures." All refugees were not allowed to come to the U.S. for four months and those from war-ravaged Syria were indefinitely barred.
"I'm establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America. We don't want 'em here," Trump said. "We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas. We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people."
Strengthening ICE, deportation instructions and cracking down on sanctuary cities - Jan. 25
President Trump signed an executive order that calls for the hiring of 10,000 more Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Also included in the order is a mandate for federal agencies to "step up" and deport undocumented immigrants who have been convicted of a crime, charged with a crime, committed a chargeable offense, misrepresented themselves to the government, abused a welfare program, are under deportation order and who may “in the judgment of an immigration officer, otherwise pose a risk to public safety or national security." The order also calls for the U.S Attorney General and Secretary of Homeland Security to block federal grants to "sanctuary cities" that do not follow federal immigration laws.
Pictured: In this Aug. 17, 2015 file photo, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrest a man in San Antonio, Texas.
FILE - In this Monday, April 16, 2018 file photo adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. The company set up by Donald Trump's former personal attorney has agreed to rescind Daniels' hush-money agreement and drop its planned $20 million lawsuit against the porn actress for violating the agreement. An attorney for the company, Essential Consultants, said in a Friday night, Sept. 7, 2018, court filing that the company wants Daniels to repay the $130,000 she was paid as part of the agreement. less
FILE - In this Monday, April 16, 2018 file photo adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. The company set up by Donald Trump's former personal attorney has agreed to rescind ... more
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM, AFP/Getty Images
Image
1of/23
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 23
US President Donald Trump speaks during a fundraiser in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on September 7, 2018. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP)NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump speaks during a fundraiser in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on September 7, 2018. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP)NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM, AFP/Getty Images
WASHINGTON (AP) — The company set up by Donald Trump's former personal attorney offered Friday to rescind Stormy Daniels' hush-money agreement and dropped plans for its threatened $20 million lawsuit against the porn actress for allegedly violating the deal.
An attorney for Essential Consultants said the company wants Daniels to repay the $130,000 she was paid as part of the nondisclosure agreement, which was signed days before the 2016 presidential election, according to a letter included in a Friday night court filing.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which Trump denies, and was suing to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement.
The development could kill a plan by Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, to try to compel the president to provide testimony under oath, if the agreement is rescinded and a judge agrees to dismiss the case.
Now Playing:
A breakdown of U.S. president Donald Trump's children and first lady.
Media: SFGATE
Essential Consultants was set up by Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty in federal court last month to campaign-finance violations and other charges. Cohen told the judge that he and Trump had arranged the payment of hush money to Daniels and a former Playboy model to influence the election.
In addition to the offer to quash the agreement, Essential Consultants also agreed to back off its plan to fight Daniels in private arbitration and will not pursue a lawsuit against her, Brent Blakely, an attorney for the company said in a letter to Daniels' lawyer. Cohen has said that Daniels could owe $20 million for violating the agreement.
Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, told The Associated Press that Friday's development is "a stunt by Michael Cohen trying to fix it so that Donald Trump is not deposed."
Avenatti said he did not have to accept the offer and would not settle the case "without the depositions," which he said would include Trump.
He believes the court should invalidate the agreement because it violated campaign finance laws, he said.
Daniels is also suing Trump and Cohen for defamation.