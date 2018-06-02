Ex-chemical industry lawyer to lead Superfund task force
Michael Biesecker, Associated Press
Updated 2:11 am, Sunday, June 3, 2018
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on May 16, 2018. Steven D. Cook has been named as the new chair of Pruitt's Superfund Task Force.
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on May 16, 2018. Steven D. Cook has been named as the new chair of Pruitt's Superfund Task Force.
Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP
A sign warns the public about the EPA Superfund Site not to eat contaminated seafood caught along I-10 near the San Jacinto River east of Houston, seen on Dec. 17, 2013, in Channelview. less
Scroll through to see Superfund sites close to the Houston area
Photo: Michael Paulsen, Staff / Houston Chronicle
A sign warns the public about the EPA Superfund Site not to eat contaminated seafood caught along I-10 near the San Jacinto River east of Houston, seen on Dec. 17, 2013, in Channelview. ... more
Scroll through to see
Image 3 of 24
|
Superfund sites close to the Houston area
United Creosoting
Area: Conroe (a mile east of I-45)
Date: June 1986 - present
What happened: The site was previously home to a wood-treating facility owned by the United Creosoting Company. The facility was home to a coal-tar distillation still and two waste ponds that collected creosote and PCP process.
less
United Creosoting
Photo: Google Maps
Area: Conroe (a mile east of I-45)
Date: June 1986 - present
What happened: The site was previously home to a wood-treating facility owned by the United Creosoting Company. The facility was ... more
Image 4 of 24
|
Superfund sites close to the Houston area
MOTCO, Inc.
Area: less
Southeast of La Marque near I-45 and SH 3
Date: December 1982 - present
What happened: The site was initially used in 1959 to recycle styrene tars. Two years later, it was used to dispose of industrial petro-chemical wastes.
MOTCO, Inc.
Photo: Google Maps
Area: ... more
Southeast of La Marque near I-45 and SH 3
Date: December 1982 - present
What happened: The site was initially used in 1959 to recycle styrene tars. Two years later, it was used to dispose
Image 5 of 24
|
Superfund sites close to the Houston area
Malone Service
Area: 5300 block of Campbell Bayou Road in Texas City
Date: August 2000 - present
What happened: From 1964, the site was home to a storage and disposal facility for waste oils and chemicals. Investigators found contamination in groundwater near the source area.
less
Malone Service
Photo: Google Maps
Area: 5300 block of Campbell Bayou Road in Texas City
Date: August 2000 - present
What happened: From 1964, the site was home to a storage and disposal facility for waste oils and chemicals. ... more
Image 6 of 24
|
Superfund sites close to the Houston area
Tex Tin Corporation
Area: Southeast of FM 519 and SH 146 in Texas City
Date: June 1996 - present
What happened: The site was home to a tin and copper smelting facility that operated from 1941 to 1989. The area was at risk for people inhaling and/or ingesting chemicals from the soil and shallow ground water.
less
Tex Tin Corporation
Photo: Google Maps
Area: Southeast of FM 519 and SH 146 in Texas City
Date: June 1996 - present
What happened: The site was home to a tin and copper smelting facility that operated from 1941 to 1989. The ... more
Image 7 of 24
|
Superfund sites close to the Houston area
Sheridan Disposal Services
Area: Around nine miles northwest of Hempstead
Date: June 1986 - present
What happened: From 1958 to 1984, the company operated a waste disposal facility for a variety of chemicals and wastes. The lagoon was used as a holding pond for all these chemicals. Contaminants were latter found in an upper aquifer that was connected to the Brazos River.
less
Sheridan Disposal Services
Photo: Google Maps
Area: Around nine miles northwest of Hempstead
Date: June 1986 - present
What happened: From 1958 to 1984, the company operated a waste disposal facility for a variety of chemicals ... more
Image 8 of 24
|
Superfund sites close to the Houston area
Petro-Chemical Systems, Inc.
Area: South of Liberty on County Road 126
Date: October 1984 - present
What happened: In the 1970s, waste oils were dumped into unlined pits along the road.
Petro-Chemical Systems, Inc.
Photo: Google Maps
Area: South of Liberty on County Road 126
Date: October 1984 - present
What happened: In the 1970s, waste oils were dumped into unlined pits along the road.
Image 9 of 24
|
Superfund sites close to the Houston area
Conroe Creosoting Company
Area: 1776 E. Davis Street in Conroe
Date: April 2003 - present
What happened: The site was home to a wood-treating facility that operated from 1946 to 1997.
Conroe Creosoting Company
Photo: Melissa Phillip, Houston Chronicle
Area: 1776 E. Davis Street in Conroe
Date: April 2003 - present
What happened: The site was home to a wood-treating facility that operated from 1946 to 1997.
Image 10 of 24
|
Superfund sites close to the Houston area
San Jacinto River Waste Pits
Area: 20 acres along the western bank of the San Jacinto River, immediately north of IH-10
Date: Sept. 2007 - present
What happened: The area was intended for the disposal of paper mill wastes. That contaminated the nearby soil and water with waste materials.
less
San Jacinto River Waste Pits
Photo: Michael Paulsen, Houston Chronicle
Area: 20 acres along the western bank of the San Jacinto River, immediately north of IH-10
Date: Sept. 2007 - present
What happened: The area was intended for the disposal of ... more
Image 11 of 24
|
Superfund sites close to the Houston area
Sikes Disposal Pits
Area: 185 acres southwest of Crosby and bordering Hwy 90
Date: December 1982 - present
What happened: The site was once an illegal open dump which led to a number of wastes being thrown into the area. The main waste pit was surrounded by a dyke that was later breached by flooding, carrying those wastes across a larger area.
less
Sikes Disposal Pits
Photo: Google Maps
Area: 185 acres southwest of Crosby and bordering Hwy 90
Date: December 1982 - present
What happened: The site was once an illegal open dump which led to a number of wastes being thrown ... more
Image 12 of 24
|
Superfund sites close to the Houston area
Patrick Bayou
Area: Within the lower portion of the San Jacinto River Basin in Deer Park
Date: June 2001 - present
What happened: The bayou was not developed for any waste disposal, but waste managed to find its way to the area via runoff from nearby industrial sites.
less
Patrick Bayou
Photo: Google Maps
Area: Within the lower portion of the San Jacinto River Basin in Deer Park
Date: June 2001 - present
What happened: The bayou was not developed for any waste disposal, but waste managed to find ... more
Image 13 of 24
|
Superfund sites close to the Houston area
Jones Road Ground Water Plume
Area: 11600 Jones Road in northwest Harris County
Date: April 2003 - present
What happened: The site was the former home for a dry cleaning operation in the 1980s. When it shut down in 2002, it left behind several hazardous substances and contaminating the soil.
less
Jones Road Ground Water Plume
Photo: Google Maps
Area: 11600 Jones Road in northwest Harris County
Date: April 2003 - present
What happened: The site was the former home for a dry cleaning operation in the 1980s. When it shut ... more
Image 14 of 24
|
Superfund sites close to the Houston area
Highlands Acid Pit
Area: Clear Lake Road near Highlands
Date: December 1982 - present
What happened: The EPA believes the site was used to dump an unknown amount of industrial waste sludge. Investigators believed it was spent sulfuric acid, likely the byproduct of oil and gas refining processes.
less
Highlands Acid Pit
Photo: Google Maps
Area: Clear Lake Road near Highlands
Date: December 1982 - present
What happened: The EPA believes the site was used to dump an unknown amount of industrial waste sludge. Investigators ... more
Image 15 of 24
|
Superfund sites close to the Houston area
Harris
Area: Farley street in southeast Houston
Date: December 1982 - April 1988
What happened: The site was the home of a former landfill that operated from 1958 to 1959. It was later learned hundreds of tons of waste from local chemical companies had contaminated the area.
less
Harris
Photo: Google Maps
Area: Farley street in southeast Houston
Date: December 1982 - April 1988
What happened: The site was the home of a former landfill that operated from 1958 to 1959. It was later learned hundreds of ... more
Image 16 of 24
|
Superfund sites close to the Houston area
French Limited
Area: Southwest of Crosby and a mile east of the San Jacinto River
Date: December 1982 - present
What happened: Formerly a sand mining operation in the 1950s and '60s, the resulting waste contaminated the ground water in the area.
less
French Limited
Photo: Google Maps
Area: Southwest of Crosby and a mile east of the San Jacinto River
Date: December 1982 - present
What happened: Formerly a sand mining operation in the 1950s and '60s, the resulting waste ... more
Image 17 of 24
|
Superfund sites close to the Houston area
Dixie Oil Processors
Area: Along Dixie Farm Road and around 20 miles southeast of Houston
Date: June 1998 - December 2006
What happened: In the 1970s, the site was a coppery recovery and hydrocarbon washing facility. A decade later, investigators discovered several chemical substances had contaminated the surrounding soil.
less
Dixie Oil Processors
Photo: Google Maps
Area: Along Dixie Farm Road and around 20 miles southeast of Houston
Date: June 1998 - December 2006
What happened: In the 1970s, the site was a coppery recovery and hydrocarbon ... more
Image 18 of 24
|
Superfund sites close to the Houston area
South Cavalcade Street
Area: 66 acres southwest of Loop 610 and Hwy 59 near Cavalcade and Collingsworth streets
Date: October 1984 - present
What happened: From 1910 to 1962, a wood treating plant operated in the area in addition to a coal tar distillation plant in the 1940s and '60s.
less
South Cavalcade Street
Photo: Google Maps
Area: 66 acres southwest of Loop 610 and Hwy 59 near Cavalcade and Collingsworth streets
Date: October 1984 - present
What happened: From 1910 to 1962, a wood treating plant operated ... more
Image 19 of 24
|
Superfund sites close to the Houston area
Sol Lynn
Area: South of 610 and west of Hwy 288, bordering the South Loop Feeder Street and South David Street
Date: October 1984 - present
What happened: An electrical transformer salvage and recycling company operated in the area in the 1960s and '70s. It is believed that oil had seeped into the ground and water during the dismantling of transformers.
less
Sol Lynn
Photo: Google Maps
Area: South of 610 and west of Hwy 288, bordering the South Loop Feeder Street and South David Street
Date: October 1984 - present
What happened: An electrical transformer salvage and recycling ... more
Image 20 of 24
|
Superfund sites close to the Houston area
North Cavalcade Street
Area: Northeast of Cavalcade and Maury streets and a mile southwest of Loop 610 and Hwy 59
Date: October 1984 - present
What happened: In 1946, a small creosote wood preserving business was established on the site. When the facility was sold and abandoned, it was learned the creosote had leaked into the lagoons and contaminated the area.
less
North Cavalcade Street
Photo: Google Maps
Area: Northeast of Cavalcade and Maury streets and a mile southwest of Loop 610 and Hwy 59
Date: October 1984 - present
What happened: In 1946, a small creosote wood preserving ... more
Image 21 of 24
|
Superfund sites close to the Houston area
Many Diversified Interests, Inc.
Area: 3617 Baer Street in the Fifth Ward
Date: September 1998 - present
What happened: In the 1960s, a metal casting foundry was established on the site with a second facility emerging in 1970. Investigators believe the air emissions from the facilities caused lead particles to fall to the earth and contaminate the soil.
less
Many Diversified Interests, Inc.
Photo: Google Maps
Area: 3617 Baer Street in the Fifth Ward
Date: September 1998 - present
What happened: In the 1960s, a metal casting foundry was established on the site with a second ... more
Image 22 of 24
|
Superfund sites close to the Houston area
Geneva Industries
Area: 9334 Canniff Road
Date: September 1983 - present
What happened: Before 1967, the site was used for petroleum exploration and production. Over time, the site was developed, changed hands and finally abandoned in 1981 but not before chemicals stored at the site contaminated nearby groundwater.
less
Geneva Industries
Photo: Google Maps
Area: 9334 Canniff Road
Date: September 1983 - present
What happened: Before 1967, the site was used for petroleum exploration and production. Over time, the site was developed, changed ... more
Image 23 of 24
|
Superfund sites close to the Houston area
US Oil Recovery
Area: Two properties in the 400 block of N. Richey Street
Date: September 2011 - present
What happened: Formerly a sewage treatment plant, it was later used of hazardous waste. That waste had contaminated the nearby soil.
less
US Oil Recovery
Photo: Google Maps
Area: Two properties in the 400 block of N. Richey Street
Date: September 2011 - present
What happened: Formerly a sewage treatment plant, it was later used of hazardous waste. That waste had ... more
Image 24 of 24
|
Superfund sites close to the Houston area
Crystal Chemical Company
Area: 10985 Westpark Drive
Date: December 1982 - present
What happened: From the '60s to '80s, the company produced a number of chemicals on site. They later abandoned the area, but waste products and chemicals found their way into the soil.
less
Crystal Chemical Company
Photo: Google Maps
Area: 10985 Westpark Drive
Date: December 1982 - present
What happened: From the '60s to '80s, the company produced a number of chemicals on site. They later abandoned the area, but ... more
WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer tapped to lead a task force at the Environmental Protection Agency overseeing cleanups at the nation's most polluted places worked until recently for a top chemical and plastics manufacturer with a troubled legacy of creating some of those toxic sites.
Steven D. Cook has been named as the new chair of the Superfund Task Force, which EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt created last year to revamp how the agency oversees cleanups at the more than 1,300 toxic sites.
Before beginning work in February as deputy assistant administrator for EPA's Office of Land and Emergency Management, Cook served more than 20 years as in-house corporate counsel for LyondellBasell Industries — one of the world's largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies.
EPA records show that LyondellBasell and its subsidiaries are listed as being potentially responsible for at least three dozen Superfund polluted sites.
An analysis by The Associated Press shows that nearly half the political appointees hired at EPA under President Donald Trump have industry ties. Of more than 60 EPA hires tracked by the AP over the last year, about one-third worked as registered lobbyists or lawyers for chemical manufacturers, fossil fuel producers or other EPA-regulated companies.
Trump promised as a presidential candidate to drain the swamp in Washington. An executive order signed two weeks after his inauguration bars former lobbyists and corporate lawyers from participating in any matter they worked on for private clients within two years of going to work for the government.
Following a request by AP, EPA provided a copy of an April 20 memo Cook signed recusing himself from participating in regulatory matters involving LyondellBasell. However, as stated in the letter, Cook can participate in matters affecting his former employer as long as his actions would also impact at least five similarly situated companies.
"All EPA employees receive ethics briefings when they start and continually work with our ethics office regarding any potential conflicts they may encounter while employed here," said Lincoln Ferguson, an EPA spokesman. "Steven Cook is no different."
It was not immediately clear whether Cook would be allowed to participate in decisions involving LyondellBasell, anyway. AP reported in March that White House counsel Don McGahn has issued at least 37 ethics waivers to key administration officials, including three working at EPA, that allow them to help regulate the very industries from which they previously collected paychecks even after signing recusals. It was not clear whether Cook was granted a waiver, and Ferguson did not respond to AP's inquiries on the subject.
Lyondell Chemical Co., a Houston-based subsidiary of LyondellBasell, agreed to pay $250 million in 2010 to settle environmental claims and provide cleanup funds for 15 properties across the country as part of bankruptcy proceedings.
Another subsidiary of the Dutch chemicals conglomerate, Equistar Chemicals, agreed in 2007 to spend more than $125 million on pollution controls and cleanup costs to address a myriad of air, water and hazardous waste violations at seven petrochemical plants in Texas, Illinois, Iowa and Louisiana. Court filings made as part of the company's legal settlement with the Justice Department, and EPA listed Cook as the primary contact for Equistar.
LyondellBasell subsidiaries are identified as a responsible party on dozens of Superfund sites. The companies set aside funds for cleanups before emerging from bankruptcy.
"LyondellBasell resolved its Superfund obligations nearly a decade ago," said Pattie Shieh-Lance, a corporate spokeswoman in Houston. "The company does not currently have any such obligations."
Cook is taking over as chair of the Superfund Task Force following the resignation of Albert "Kell" Kelly, a longtime friend and business associate of Pruitt's. AP reported in August that federal banking regulators had banned Kelly, who previously the chairman of Oklahoma-based SpiritBank, from banking for life. Members of Congress had been pressing for details about what led to the banking sanctions against Kelly when he quit his EPA job.
Cook's appointment to lead the task force was first reported by Bloomberg.
He is currently the top political appointee at EPA's Land and Emergency Management office, which oversees the agency's response to chemical spills and oversees management of the Superfund program.
Trump has nominated Peter C. Wright to serve as assistant administrator for Land and Emergency Management, but he has not yet been confirmed to the post by the U.S. Senate. Wright has worked as a corporate lawyer at Dow Chemical Co. since 1999.
___
Follow Associated Press investigative reporter Michael Biesecker at http://twitter.com/mbieseck