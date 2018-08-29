FBI: No evidence Clinton server hacked despite Trump tweet

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI says it has no evidence Hillary Clinton's private email server was compromised even though President Donald Trump tweeted a news report that alleged the Chinese had hacked it.

Trump tweeted Tuesday evening about a report by the conservative Daily Caller that said China had hacked the server.

He called it a "very big story" and asked, "What are the odds that the FBI and DOJ are right on top of this?"

FBI and Justice Department officials have said publicly that there was no evidence Clinton's server was hacked by a foreign power, and a June inspector general report made that same point.

An FBI official said Wednesday after the Daily Caller story and Trump tweet that the "FBI has not found any evidence the servers were compromised."