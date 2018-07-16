In TV interview, Trump says queen called Brexit 'complex'
Gregory Katz, Associated Press
Updated
Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP
Image 1of/42
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 42
President Donald Trump with Queen Elizabeth II, inspecting the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
President Donald Trump with Queen Elizabeth II, inspecting the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP
Image 2 of 42
Queen Elizabeth II and President of the United States, Donald Trump inspect an honour guard at Windsor Castle on July 13, 2018 in Windsor, England. Her Majesty welcomed the President and Mrs Trump at the dais in the Quadrangle of the Castle. A Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards, gave a Royal Salute and the US National Anthem was played. The Queen and the President inspected the Guard of Honour before watching the military march past. The President and First Lady then joined Her Majesty for tea at the Castle. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) less
Queen Elizabeth II and President of the United States, Donald Trump inspect an honour guard at Windsor Castle on July 13, 2018 in Windsor, England. Her Majesty welcomed the President and Mrs Trump at the dais ... more
Photo: Chris Jackson, Getty Images
Image 3 of 42
Queen Elizabeth II and President of the United States, Donald Trump walk from the Quadrangle after inspecting an honour guard at Windsor Castle on July 13, 2018 in Windsor, England. Her Majesty welcomed the President and Mrs Trump at the dais in the Quadrangle of the Castle. A Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards, gave a Royal Salute and the US National Anthem was played. The Queen and the President inspected the Guard of Honour before watching the military march past. The President and First Lady then joined Her Majesty for tea at the Castle. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) less
Queen Elizabeth II and President of the United States, Donald Trump walk from the Quadrangle after inspecting an honour guard at Windsor Castle on July 13, 2018 in Windsor, England. Her Majesty welcomed the ... more
Photo: Chris Jackson, Getty Images
Image 4 of 42
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II , centre, poses for a photo with US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, in the Grand Corridor during their visit to Windsor Castle, Friday July 13, 2018, in Windsor, England. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP) less
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II , centre, poses for a photo with US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, in the Grand Corridor during their visit to Windsor Castle, Friday July 13, 2018, in Windsor, ... more
Photo: Steve Parsons, Associated Press
Image 5 of 42
British Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S President Donald Trump hold a joint press conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. (Jack Taylor/Pool Photo via AP)
British Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S President Donald Trump hold a joint press conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. (Jack Taylor/Pool Photo via AP)
Photo: Jack Taylor, Associated Press
Image 6 of 42
Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump leave after a joint press conference following their meeting at Chequers on July 13, 2018 in Aylesbury, England. US President, Donald Trump held bi-lateral talks with British Prime Minister, Theresa May at her grace-and-favour country residence, Chequers. Earlier British newspaper, The Sun, revealed criticisms of Theresa May and her Brexit policy made by President Trump in an exclusive interview. Later today The President and First Lady will join Her Majesty for tea at Windsor Castle. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau-WPA Pool/Getty Images) less
Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump leave after a joint press conference following their meeting at Chequers on July 13, 2018 in Aylesbury, England. US President, Donald Trump held ... more
Photo: WPA Pool, Getty Images
Image 7 of 42
First Lady, Melania Trump, reacts as she tries her hand at bowls whilst meeting British Army veterans, known as Chelsea Pensioners, at Royal Hospital Chelsea on July 13, 2018 in London, England. First Lady, Melania Trump, visited the Chelsea Pensioners while her husband, President Donald Trump, held bi-lateral talks with Theresa May at the Prime Minister's Country Residence. The Chelsea Pensioners are British Army personnel who are cared for at the Services retirement home at The Royal Hospital in London. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) less
First Lady, Melania Trump, reacts as she tries her hand at bowls whilst meeting British Army veterans, known as Chelsea Pensioners, at Royal Hospital Chelsea on July 13, 2018 in London, England. First Lady, ... more
Photo: Leon Neal, Getty Images
Image 8 of 42
FILE - In this Thursday, July 12, 2018 file photo, people protest by playing the harrowing recording of the children crying for their parents at the US detention centre, at Regent's Park in London. "Super Callous Fragile Racist Sexist Nazi POTUS”: That placard, referencing Mary Poppins, is just one of the many humorous and creative signs seen at the huge rallies protesting U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Britain. Huge crowds poured into London’s streets Friday to protest Trump’s policies, from immigration to race relations to women and climate change. less
FILE - In this Thursday, July 12, 2018 file photo, people protest by playing the harrowing recording of the children crying for their parents at the US detention centre, at Regent's Park in London. "Super ... more
Photo: Luca Bruno, AP
Image 9 of 42
Protesters gather in central London to demonstrate against President Trump's visit to the UK, on July 13, 2018 in London, England. Tens of Thousands Of Anti-Trump protesters are expected to demonstrate in London and across the country against the UK visit by the President of the United States. Many people disagree with his policies that include migrant family separation, discrimination of transgender military personnel and changes to laws protecting women's sexual health. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
Protesters gather in central London to demonstrate against President Trump's visit to the UK, on July 13, 2018 in London, England. Tens of Thousands Of Anti-Trump protesters are expected to demonstrate in
Protesters gather in central London to demonstrate against President Trump's visit to the UK, on July 13, 2018 in London, England. Tens of Thousands Of Anti-Trump protesters are expected to demonstrate in London and across the country against the UK visit by the President of the United States. Many people disagree with his policies that include migrant family separation, discrimination of transgender military personnel and changes to laws protecting women's sexual health. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images) less
Protesters gather in central London to demonstrate against President Trump's visit to the UK, on July 13, 2018 in London, England. Tens of Thousands Of Anti-Trump protesters are expected to demonstrate in ... more
Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe, Getty Images
Image 11 of 42
A six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump hovers next to the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, as it is flown as a protest against his visit, in Parliament Square in London, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
A six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump hovers next to the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, as it is flown as a protest against his visit, in Parliament
A six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump is flown as a protest against his visit, in Parliament Square in London, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. Trump is making his first trip to Britain as president after a tense summit with NATO leaders in Brussels and on the heels of ruptures in British Prime Minister Theresa May's government because of the crisis over Britain's exit from the European Union. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) less
A six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump is flown as a protest against his visit, in Parliament Square in London, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. Trump is making his first trip to ... more
Photo: Matt Dunham, Associated Press
Image 13 of 42
Protesters for the 'Stop Trump' Women's March gather in London, Friday, July 13, 2018. Trump's pomp-filled welcome to Britain was overshadowed Friday by an explosive interview in which he blasted Prime Minister Theresa May, blamed London's mayor for terror attacks against the city and argued that Europe was "losing its culture" because of immigration.U.S. President Donald Trump in London, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Schaeffer) less
Protesters for the 'Stop Trump' Women's March gather in London, Friday, July 13, 2018. Trump's pomp-filled welcome to Britain was overshadowed Friday by an explosive interview in which he blasted Prime Minister ... more
Photo: Jeff Schaeffer, Associated Press
Image 14 of 42
Protesters join a Women's march in central London to demonstrate against President Trump's visit to the UK, on July 13, 2018 in London, England. Tens of Thousands Of Anti-Trump protesters are expected to demonstrate in London and across the country against the UK visit by the President of the United States. Many people disagree with his policies that include migrant family separation, discrimination of transgender military personnel and changes to laws protecting women's sexual health. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images) less
Protesters join a Women's march in central London to demonstrate against President Trump's visit to the UK, on July 13, 2018 in London, England. Tens of Thousands Of Anti-Trump protesters are expected to ... more
Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe, Getty Images
Image 15 of 42
Protesters join a Women's march in central London to demonstrate against President Trump's visit to the UK, on July 13, 2018 in London, England. Tens of Thousands Of Anti-Trump protesters are expected to demonstrate in London and across the country against the UK visit by the President of the United States. Many people disagree with his policies that include migrant family separation, discrimination of transgender military personnel and changes to laws protecting women's sexual health. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images) less
Protesters join a Women's march in central London to demonstrate against President Trump's visit to the UK, on July 13, 2018 in London, England. Tens of Thousands Of Anti-Trump protesters are expected to ... more
Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe, Getty Images
Image 16 of 42
Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a joint press conference following their meeting at Chequers on July 13, 2018 in Aylesbury, England. US President, Donald Trump held bi-lateral talks with British Prime Minister, Theresa May at her grace-and-favour country residence, Chequers. Earlier British newspaper, The Sun, revealed criticisms of Theresa May and her Brexit policy made by President Trump in an exclusive interview. Later today The President and First Lady will join Her Majesty for tea at Windsor Castle. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau-WPA Pool/Getty Images) less
Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a joint press conference following their meeting at Chequers on July 13, 2018 in Aylesbury, England. US President, Donald Trump held bi-lateral ... more
Photo: WPA Pool, Getty Images
Image 17 of 42
People protest at Regent's Park against the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Trump will get the red carpet treatment on his brief visit to England with military bands at a gala dinner the night he arrives, lunch with the prime minister at her country seat the next day, and tea with the queen at Windsor Castle, but has prompted protests about his visit. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
People protest at Regent's Park against the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Trump will get the red carpet treatment on his brief visit to England with military bands at
A young protestor reacts as he holds a banner as people gathered to see a six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump flown as a protest against his visit, in Parliament Square in London, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
A young protestor reacts as he holds a banner as people gathered to see a six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump flown as a protest against his visit, in Parliament Square in London,
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (R) US President Donald Trump (C) and his wife US First Lady Melania Trump (L) stand on steps in the Great Court watching and listening to the bands of the Scots, Irish and Welsh Guards perform a ceremonial welcome as they arrive for a black-tie dinner with business leaders at Blenheim Palace, west of London, on July 12, 2018, on the first day of President Trump's visit to the UK. - The four-day trip, which will include talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, tea with Queen Elizabeth II and a private weekend in Scotland, is set to be greeted by a leftist-organised mass protest in London on Friday.
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (R) US President Donald Trump (C) and his wife US First Lady Melania Trump (L) stand on steps in the Great Court watching and listening to the bands of the Scots, Irish and
The bands of the Scots, Irish and Welsh Guards are gathered in the Great Court at Blenheim Palace, west of London, on July 12, 2018, to welcome US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump for a black-tie dinner hosted by Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May on the first day of President Trump's visit to the UK. - The four-day trip, which will include talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, tea with Queen Elizabeth II and a private weekend in Scotland, is set to be greeted by a leftist-organised mass protest in London on Friday.
The bands of the Scots, Irish and Welsh Guards are gathered in the Great Court at Blenheim Palace, west of London, on July 12, 2018, to welcome US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump for a
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (C) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump (R) as her husband Philip May (L) looks on as Trump and his wife US First Lady Melania Trump (unseen) arrive for a black-tie dinner with business leaders at Blenheim Palace, west of London, on July 12, 2018, as President Trump begins his first visit to the UK as US president. - The four-day trip, which will include talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, tea with Queen Elizabeth II and a private weekend in Scotland, is set to be greeted by a leftist-organised mass protest in London on Friday.
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (C) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump (R) as her husband Philip May (L) looks on as Trump and his wife US First Lady Melania Trump (unseen) arrive for a black-tie
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, Minister of State for Europe and the Americas, Alan Duncan, Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt and guests wait for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Blenheim Palace on July 12, 2018 in Woodstock, England. Blenheim Palace is the birth place of the great wartime British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, of whom the President is a big fan. The Prime Minister hosted dinner for the President and First Lady and business leaders as part of the First Couple's official visit to the UK. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, Minister of State for Europe and the Americas, Alan Duncan, Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt and guests wait for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump and First
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May greet U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump at Blenheim Palace on July 12, 2018 in Woodstock, England. Blenheim Palace is the birth place of the great wartime British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, of whom the President is a big fan. The Prime Minister hosted dinner for the President and First Lady and business leaders as part of the First Couple's official visit to the UK.
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May greet U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump at Blenheim Palace on July 12, 2018 in Woodstock, England. Blenheim Palace is the
Protesters gather at the gates of Blenheim Palace where US President Donald Trump is due to visit for diner in Woodstock on July 12, 2018 in Oxfordshire, England. The President of the United States and First Lady, Melania Trump, have arrive in the United Kingdom for their first official visit. Whilst they are here they will have dinner at Blenheim Palace, visit Prime Minister Theresa May at Chequers and take tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
Protesters gather at the gates of Blenheim Palace where US President Donald Trump is due to visit for diner in Woodstock on July 12, 2018 in Oxfordshire, England. The President of the United States and First
The US presidential helicopter departs for Blenheim Palace as demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK. (Photo by Rick Findler/PA Images via Getty Images)
The US presidential helicopter departs for Blenheim Palace as demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump
Photo: Rick Findler - PA Images/PA Images Via Getty Images
Image 26 of 42
Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK. (Photo by Rick Findler/PA Images via Getty Images)
Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK. (Photo by Rick Findler/PA Images via Getty Images)
Photo: Rick Findler - PA Images/PA Images Via Getty Images
Image 27 of 42
Protesters chant and bang pots and pans during a demonstration outside Winfield House, the London residence of US ambassador Woody Johnson, where US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are staying tonight on July 12, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. The President of the United States and First Lady, Melania Trump, touched down in the UK on Air Force One for their first official visit. Whilst they are here they will have dinner at Blenheim Palace, visit Prime Minister Theresa May at Chequers and take tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
Protesters chant and bang pots and pans during a demonstration outside Winfield House, the London residence of US ambassador Woody Johnson, where US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are
People stand outside their houses as protesters march through Woodstock near to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, ahead of the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May for US President Donald Trump, as part of his visit to the UK. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)
People stand outside their houses as protesters march through Woodstock near to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, ahead of the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May for US President Donald Trump, as part of
Photo: Andrew Matthews - PA Images/PA Images Via Getty Images
Image 29 of 42
A protester dressed a Donald Trump outside the entrance to Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, ahead of the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May for US President Donald Trump, as part of his visit to the UK. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)
A protester dressed a Donald Trump outside the entrance to Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, ahead of the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May for US President Donald Trump, as part of his visit to the UK.
Photo: Andrew Matthews - PA Images/PA Images Via Getty Images
Image 30 of 42
Demonstrators bang pots and pans as they gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK. (Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images)
Demonstrators bang pots and pans as they gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK. (Photo by Gareth
Photo: Gareth Fuller - PA Images/PA Images Via Getty Images
Image 31 of 42
Demonstrators gather in Westminster, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)
Demonstrators gather in Westminster, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)
Photo: Victoria Jones /PA Images Via Getty Images
Image 32 of 42
A protester holds a sign on Queen Street in Cardiff while protesting against a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump on July 12, 2018 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. The President of the United States and First Lady, Melania Trump, have arrived in the United Kingdom for their first official visit. They are due to have dinner at Blenheim Palace, visit Prime Minister Theresa May at Chequers and have tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle.
A protester holds a sign on Queen Street in Cardiff while protesting against a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump on July 12, 2018 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. The President of the United States and First
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration outside Winfield House, the London residence of US ambassador Woody Johnson, where US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are staying tonight on July 12, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. The President of the United States and First Lady, Melania Trump, touched down in the UK on Air Force One for their first official visit. Whilst they are here they will have dinner at Blenheim Palace, visit Prime Minister Theresa May at Chequers and take tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration outside Winfield House, the London residence of US ambassador Woody Johnson, where US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are staying tonight on
Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK.
Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK.
Photo: Gareth Fuller - PA Images/PA Images Via Getty Images
Image 35 of 42
A US presidential helicopter lands in the grounds of the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London whilst demonstrators gather as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK.
A US presidential helicopter lands in the grounds of the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London whilst demonstrators gather as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to
Photo: Gareth Fuller - PA Images/PA Images Via Getty Images
Image 36 of 42
Protesters against the visit of US President Donald Trump gather with placards at a barrier set up to block access to the US ambassador's residence Winfield House in Regents Park in London on July 12, 2018 where Trump is set to spend the night on the first day of a UK visit. - The four-day trip, which will include talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, tea with Queen Elizabeth II and a private weekend in Scotland, is set to be greeted by a leftist-organised mass protest in London on Friday.
Protesters against the visit of US President Donald Trump gather with placards at a barrier set up to block access to the US ambassador's residence Winfield House in Regents Park in London on July 12, 2018
Anti-Donald Trump signs are seen as protesters gather outside Cardiff Library on the Hayes in Cardiff to protest against a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump on July 12, 2018 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. The President of the United States and First Lady, Melania Trump, have arrived in the United Kingdom for their first official visit. They are due to have dinner at Blenheim Palace, visit Prime Minister Theresa May at Chequers and have tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle.
Anti-Donald Trump signs are seen as protesters gather outside Cardiff Library on the Hayes in Cardiff to protest against a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump on July 12, 2018 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. The
Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK. (Photo by Rick Findler/PA Images via Getty Images)
Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK. (Photo by Rick Findler/PA Images via Getty Images)
Photo: Rick Findler/PA Images Via Getty Images
Image 39 of 42
Protesters against the visit of US President Donald Trump gather with placards at a barrier set up to block access to the US ambassador's residence Winfield House in Regents Park in London on July 12, 2018 where Trump is set to spend the night on the first day of a UK visit. - The four-day trip, which will include talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, tea with Queen Elizabeth II and a private weekend in Scotland, is set to be greeted by a leftist-organised mass protest in London on Friday.
Protesters against the visit of US President Donald Trump gather with placards at a barrier set up to block access to the US ambassador's residence Winfield House in Regents Park in London on July 12, 2018
Protestors outside the entrance to Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, ahead of the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May for US President Donald Trump, as part of his visit to the UK. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday July 12, 2018. See PA story POLITICS Trump. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Protestors outside the entrance to Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, ahead of the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May for US President Donald Trump, as part of his visit to the UK. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.
Protesters seen from a coach window hold up placards along the route at Blenheim Palace prior the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on July 12, 2018 in Woodstock, England. Blenheim Palace is the birth place of the great wartime British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, of whom the President is a big fan. The Prime Minister hosted dinner for the President and First Lady and business leaders as part of the First Couple's official visit to the UK. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Protesters seen from a coach window hold up placards along the route at Blenheim Palace prior the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on July 12, 2018 in Woodstock, England.
Protesters against the visit of US President Donald Trump gather with placards at a barrier set up to block access to the US ambassador's residence Winfield House in Regents Park in London on July 12, 2018 where Trump is set to spend the night on the first day of a UK visit. - The four-day trip, which will include talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, tea with Queen Elizabeth II and a private weekend in Scotland, is set to be greeted by a leftist-organised mass protest in London on Friday.
Protesters against the visit of US President Donald Trump gather with placards at a barrier set up to block access to the US ambassador's residence Winfield House in Regents Park in London on July 12, 2018
The queen does not comment on political matters and has never indicated whether she favors having Britain leave the European Union. She remained scrupulously silent during the Brexit referendum campaign in 2016, which saw Britain vote to exit the EU.
Trump declined to say what he believes her view is on that important question. Britain's plans to leave the EU bloc have been slowed by difficulty reaching an exit deal with EU leaders.
Trump did say he admires the queen and found her to be "incredible", "sharp" and "beautiful."
"When I say beautiful, inside and out," Trump said.
Now Playing:
He said he doesn't know if the queen liked him, but that he liked her.
The president said he was thinking of his late mother, who was born in Scotland, when he and his wife Melania had tea with the queen. He said his mother was a great admirer of the queen.
"My mother felt she was a great woman," Trump said.
Elizabeth is the longest reigning monarch in British history and has met with every U.S. president since Dwight Eisenhower with the exception of Lyndon Johnson.
She has not shared her thoughts about them with the public, just as she has not commented on the dozens of heads of state she has entertained at her various palaces.
The president's meeting with her seemed to go well, but some in the British press criticized Trump for briefly walking in front of the 92-year-old queen while they were reviewing an honor guard on the castle grounds.