United States Senator and former Republican presidential candidate John McCain is pictured in this 1958 U.S. Navy yearbook photo. The picture, that appeared in the publication called the "Lucky Bag," had a caption that described McCain as "John, better known as Navy's John Wayne, was always reputed to be one of our most colorful characters."

In this Sept. 2, 1945 black-and-white file photo provided by the McCain Presidential Campaign shows John McCain's father and grandfather on the bridge of a submarine tender USS Proteus, in Tokyo Bay a few hours after WWII had ended. It was the last time father and son saw each other. The son was 34 and a submarine commander. His crew had just brought a surrendered Japanese sub into the bar. Gramps, 61, had just relinquished command of a carrier task force and had attended the signing of the Japanese surrender aboard the USS Missouri that morning. He died of a heart attack several days later.

Senator John McCain is pulled out of a Hanoi lake by North Vietnamese army soldiers and civilians on October 26, 1967. Mccain's A-4E Skyhawk Was Shot Down By A Surface-To-Air Missile.

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Russell G. Ogan, foreground, points the way to Navy Lt. Cmdr. John Mccain to a waiting C-141A Starlifter cargo transport aircraft on March 14, 1973 In Hanoi, North Vietnam. Senator McCain had just been released from a North Vietnamese prison camp.

Photograph of John McCain after being freed in 1973.

Lieutenant Commander John McCain Is welcomed By U.S. President Richard Nixon upon McCain's release from five and one-half years as a P.O.W. during the Vietnam war May 24, 1973 In Washington, D.C.

John McCain (front right) with his squadron. John McCain (front right) with his squadron. Photo: Library Of Congress

John McCain in an interview shortly after his release from POW camp in 1973. John McCain in an interview shortly after his release from POW camp in 1973. Photo: Library Of Congress

In this November 2, 1982 file photo John McCain is seen in Phoenix, Ariz. McCain was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Arizona in 1982, the launch of his political career.

Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and his wife Cindy, smile as confetti falls on them at the end of their 114th New Hampshire town hall meeting with voters at the Peterborough Town House in Peterborough, N.H., Sunday afternoon Jan 30, 2000.

Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., walks down a hallway in his home lined with photographs and news clippings of his career in Phoenix, Ariz. on Feb. 5, 2008. Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., walks down a hallway in his home lined with photographs and news clippings of his career in Phoenix, Ariz. on Feb. 5, 2008. Photo: Stephan Savoia, AP

Cindy McCain, wife of Republican presidential nominee, stands on stage with family members during the Republican National Convention 2008 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on September 04, 2008. From L-R: Andrew, Meghan, Jimmy, Cindy, Jack, Doug, Bridget and Sydney.



Republican presidential nominee U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) acknowledges the crowd during day four of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Xcel Energy Center on September 4, 2008 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Republican Presidential hopeful, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., second from left, and his wife Cindy, second from right, shares a laugh with Communications Director Jill Hazelbaker, left, and Traveling Press Secretary Brooke Buchanan, right, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2008, on his campaign plane en route to Grand Rapids, Mich., following his New Hampshire Republican Presidential Primary victory. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak) less Republican Presidential hopeful, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., second from left, and his wife Cindy, second from right, shares a laugh with Communications Director Jill Hazelbaker, left, and Traveling Press ... more Photo: Charles Dharapak, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) takes a selfie with Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) (R) on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) less Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) takes a selfie with Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) (R) on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ... more Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Republican members of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, from left, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., question former FBI director James Comey as he recounts a series of conversations with President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Comey alleges Trump repeatedly pressed him for his "loyalty" and directly pushed him to "lift the cloud" of investigation by declaring publicly the president was not the target of the probe into his campaign's Russia ties. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) less Republican members of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, from left, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., question former FBI ... more Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

FILE - In this June 3, 2016, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., greets the audience as he arrives to deliver a speech in Singapore. McCain, the war hero who became the GOP's standard-bearer in the 2008 election, died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81.

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 1992, file photo, Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass., left, chairman of the Senate Select Committee on POW/MIA Affairs, listens to Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., a former POW in Vietnam, during a hearing of the committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2008, file photo, Cindy McCain, wife of Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., uses a cheetah hand puppet to make her husband laugh as they ride the "Straight Talk Express" campaign bus to a polling station in Charleston, S.C., on the day of South Carolina's Republican presidential primary. Arizona Sen. McCain, the war hero who became the GOP's standard-bearer in the 2008 election, has died. He was 81. His office says McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He had battled brain cancer. less FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2008, file photo, Cindy McCain, wife of Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., uses a cheetah hand puppet to make her husband laugh as they ride the "Straight Talk ... more Photo: Charles Dharapak, AP



































John McCain, with his irascible grin and fighter-pilot moxie, made a name for himself as an outspoken politician. He was at times bitingly funny, ruthlessly self-deprecating, and eloquently patriotic.

Some quotes from the former senator and U.S. presidential candidate:

WAR IS WRETCHED

"War is wretched beyond description, and only a fool or a fraud could sentimentalize its cruel reality." - May 6, 1999, speech to the American Red Cross.

STEADY STRAIN

"'Steady strain, buddy, steady strain,' we cautioned each other whenever we began to take a short view of our lives. It was best to take the long view. We would get home when we got home." — From the 1999 book "Faith of My Fathers: A Family Memoir" by Sen. John McCain.

HIGH ROAD TO A HIGH OFFICE

"I will not take the low road to the highest office in this land. I want the presidency in the best way, not the worst way." - Feb. 19, 2000, after losing the South Carolina Republican primary.

IN THE WORDS OF CHAIRMAN MAO

"In the words of Chairman Mao, 'It's darkest before it's totally black.'" - July 2007, in response to a reporter's question about his struggling bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

A GOOD FIGHT

"I don't mind a good fight. For reasons known only to God, I've had quite a few tough ones in my life. But I learned an important lesson along the way: In the end, it matters less that you can fight. What you fight for is the real test." - Sept 4, 2008, speech to the Republican National Convention accepting the party's presidential nomination.

A DECENT, FAMILY MAN

"No, ma'am. No, ma'am. He's a decent, family man, citizen that I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues and that's what this campaign is all about" - October 2008 at a town hall to a questioner who asked if his opponent for the White House, then-Sen. Barack Obama, was an "Arab" implying he was not American.

BOTTOM OF HIS CLASS

"Look, I am the luckiest person that you will ever have on your show, ever. And I am very aware of that, and I am very happy. For a guy who stood at the bottom of his class at the Naval Academy, we've come a hell of a long way." -- McCain said in an Aug. 2, 2017, interview on KFYI radio in Phoenix after his cancer diagnosis.

HE SERVED HIS COUNTRY

"He served his country, and not always right -- made a lot of mistakes, made a lot of errors -- but served his country, and I hope we can add, honorably" - Sept. 12, 2017, in an interview on how he hopes he's remembered.

A LAND MADE OF IDEALS

"We live in a land made of ideals, not blood and soil. We are the custodians of those ideals at home, and their champion abroad. We have done great good in the world. That leadership has had its costs, but we have become incomparably powerful and wealthy as we did. We have a moral obligation to continue in our just cause, and we would bring more than shame on ourselves if we don't. We will not thrive in a world where our leadership and ideals are absent. We wouldn't deserve to." — Oct. 17, 2017, speech at National Constitutional Center.