Ronald Reagan is back on the campaign trail - as a hologram

Former President Ronald Reagan appears on a railcar platform making a speech during a whistle stop on the campaign trail, but as a hologram, on display at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. The Reagan Library says it worked with the same Hollywood special effects wizards who helped bring singers Michael Jackson, Maria Callas and Roy Orbison back to life on stage. Officials say the goal is to allow visitors to see Reagan back in the Oval Office, campaigning or at his beloved ranch.

Here is a look back on the actor-turned-politician and his legacy.



less In 1987 President Reagan called on Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to "tear down this wall," the address delivered that day is considered by many to have affirmed the beginning of the end of the Cold War and the fall of communism. In 1987 President Reagan called on Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to "tear down this wall," the address delivered that day is considered by many to have affirmed the beginning of the end of the Cold War and ... more Photo: MIKE SARGENT, File Photo





Under Reagan's lead, the two leaders were able to agree to historic nuclear disarmament terms between 1985 and 1988.





In what became known as the Reagan Doctrine, the United States aided anti-communist guerrillas and resistance movements around the world to "roll back" the sphere of communism. The most famous example of this exploded into a political firestorm during the Iran-Contra affair, when it was revealed that the United States was selling arms to Iran — in part to fund anti-communist forces in Nicaragua.



In a 1986 radio address admitting to missteps in the Iran-Contra scandal, the president famously said "mistakes were made.'





less Ronald Reagan, seen here with his wife Nancy, remains to this day an example of optimism and American exceptionalism. Reagan was a pragmatist who, at times, divided the country, but was not afraid to work with those he did not necessarily agree with — something that is growing increasingly uncommon in today's highly-polarized political landscape. Ronald Reagan, seen here with his wife Nancy, remains to this day an example of optimism and American exceptionalism. Reagan was a pragmatist who, at times, divided the country, but was not afraid to work with ... more





Reagan came into the presidency inheriting an awful economy and while he became known for advocating lower taxes and "trickle down economics," Reagan raised taxes in six of his eight years in office and grew the national debt. Despite this incongruity with his core philosophy, the Reagan administration helped see the country out of a recession, as the president had the political capital to make unpopular choices.





less The crack epidemic of the 1980s led to the so-called War on Drugs, which was not exactly a new idea, but one with gained real traction during the Ronald Reagan presidency. It is both a domestic and international policy that the national continues to struggle with to this day that has cost the government over a trillion dollars. The crack epidemic of the 1980s led to the so-called War on Drugs, which was not exactly a new idea, but one with gained real traction during the Ronald Reagan presidency. It is both a domestic and ... more Photo: Juan Rivera/Roulette Fine Art, Getty Images









less As the former governor of California, President Reagan as well aware of the debate surrounding immigration. While in the Oval Office, Reagan signed the Immigration Reform and Control Act in 1986, holding employers accountable for hiring undocumented immigrants, while at the same time providing amnesty to 3 million undocumented immigrants who has lived in the country since 1982. As the former governor of California, President Reagan as well aware of the debate surrounding immigration. While in the Oval Office, Reagan signed the Immigration Reform and Control Act in 1986, holding ... more Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS





Reagan also continued his support for the Brady Bill, which required background checks for handgun purchasers, which was inspired by his former press secretary Jim Brady, who was wounded during the assassination attempt on the president in 1981.





Former President Ronald Reagan appears in western attire, as he might appear at his Santa Barbara ranch, but as a hologram, on display at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. The Reagan Library says it worked with the same Hollywood special effects wizards who helped bring singers Michael Jackson, Maria Callas and Roy Orbison back to life on stage. Officials say the goal is to allow visitors to see Reagan back in the Oval Office, campaigning or at his beloved ranch. less Former President Ronald Reagan appears in western attire, as he might appear at his Santa Barbara ranch, but as a hologram, on display at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., ... more Photo: Amanda Lee Myers, AP



















SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A characteristic twinkle in his eye, Ronald Reagan waves to a crowd from aboard a rail car in a hologram revealed Wednesday at the late president's namesake library in Southern California.

"We think we made a good beginning, but you ain't seen nothin' yet!" the digital resurrection of the nation's 40th president says in his steady voice as a flurry of balloons falls in front of him.

Reagan, who died in 2004 at age 93, was speaking about the nation's future during a 1984 campaign stop but easily could have been referencing the technology that brought him back to life in 2018. The audio used is edited from his real remarks.

"We wanted to make President Reagan as lifelike as possible," said John Heubusch, executive director of the Reagan Foundation. "It's a stunning experience."

In two other holograms, Reagan appears in a suit and tie inside the Oval Office and in horseback riding pants, carrying a lasso alongside his dog, Victory, at his beloved ranch. All three holograms will be on display to visitors of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, west of Los Angeles, starting Thursday.

They will be shown in a specially designed room that will be the first stop for guests. Seats are set up in front of a stage, and a curtain opens up to thunderous applause at Reagan's campaign stop more than three decades ago.

The computer-generated imagery for the holograms was created starting with a silicone cast of Reagan's head that was photographed from various angles with 300 cameras. His head was then digitally "placed" on the body of an actor portraying the president with full costumes and backdrops for the three scenarios.

Reagan's face comes to life via specific movements of the mouth, nose, eyes, cheeks and hairline, all manipulated by computers.

The library worked with the same special-effects technicians who helped bring singers like Michael Jackson, Billie Holiday and Roy Orbison back to life on stage.

The Hollywood firm Hologram USA helped create the holograms and the stage on which they're projected.

As a radio host, television star and movie actor, Reagan understood and appreciated new technologies, company senior vice president David Nussbaum said.

"He always thought many steps ahead," he said. "If he was looking down right now on this project, I think he would give us his seal of approval. I think he would totally get this and support it."

Seeing her former boss "almost in the flesh" was "a little eerie, but at the same time, very comforting," said Joanne Drake, who served as Reagan's chief of staff after the Republican left office following his two terms from 1981 to 1989.

"It's fun to think that he's standing in front of us," said Drake, who's now chief administration officer for the foundation. "Intellectually, you know it's not him standing there, but you see his facial movements and his arm movements and his body and that twinkle in his eye and that little grin that he always got, and it makes you remember really what he brought to the office."

Drake said future plans could include bringing the holograms on the road.

"I do think we're going to see Ronald Reagan back in Washington, D.C.," she said.

Associated Press writer Christopher Weber in Los Angeles contributed to this report.