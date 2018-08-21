Sen. Warren: Ban lawmakers from owning individual stocks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants a lifetime ban on members of Congress from getting hired as lobbyists after they leave public office. She also wants to prohibit lawmakers from owning or trading individual stocks while in office.

Warren pitched the ideas as part of an anti-corruption proposal in a speech Tuesday at the National Press Club. It was not immediately clear whether her proposal had any support among her Democratic colleagues.

The Massachusetts Democrat says the Trump administration didn't "cause the rot" but it is "the biggest, stinkiest example of it."

She says it's time for new rules on lawmakers, judges and corporations. Of lawmakers, she said: "They can put their savings in conflict-free investments like mutual funds or they can pick a different line of work."