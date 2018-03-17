Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director McCabe
Eric Tucker, Associated Press
Updated 12:55 am, Saturday, March 17, 2018
Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 20: (L-R) Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Former Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe other law enforcement officials hold a news conference to announce an 'international cybercrime enforcement action' at the Department of Justice July 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. less
Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 20: (L-R) Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Former Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe other law enforcement officials hold a news conference to ... more
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, seen here on Capitol Hill in May 2017. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jahi Chikwendiu
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, seen here on Capitol Hill in May 2017. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jahi Chikwendiu
Photo: Jahi Chikwendiu, The Washington Post
Andrew McCabe, then acting director of the FBI, testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee in Washington, May 11, 2017. According to an American official, McCabe has stepped down as the FBI�s deputy director, a move that was widely expected as he has repeatedly come under fire from Republicans in Congress and from President Donald Trump. (Al Drago/The New York Times) less
Photo: AL DRAGO, NYT
Andrew McCabe, then acting director of the FBI, testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee in Washington, May 11, 2017. According to an American official, McCabe has stepped down as the FBI�s deputy ... more
Rex TillersonTitle:
Secretary of State
The former CEO of ExxonMobil has had a shaky relationship with the president and clashed with him over issues such as the Iran deal. Speculation about his ouster has been rife since October when NBC News reported that Tillerson had called Trump a "moron," which Tillerson has never denied doing. less
Rex Tillerson
Title:
Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, AP
Secretary of State
The former CEO of ExxonMobil has had a shaky relationship with the president and clashed with him over issues such as the Iran deal. Speculation about his ouster has been ... more
Image 6 of 22
|
Gary Cohn
Gary Cohn
Title:
Director of the U.S. National Economic Council
Cohn, the former president and chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs, joined the Trump administration as the director of the U.S. National Economic Council. Cohn left the admistratiotn while he had been the leading internal opponent to Trump's planned tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum. He has tried to orchestrate an eleventh-hour effort to push Trump to reverse course. less
Gary Cohn
Photo: Andrew Harrer, Bloomberg
Title:
Director of the U.S. National Economic Council
Cohn, the former president and chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs, joined the Trump administration as the director of the U.S. National ... more
Image 7 of 22
|
Hope Hicks
Hope Hicks
Title: White House Director of Communications less
Hicks acknowledged to a House intelligence panel on Feb. 27, 2018 that she has occasionally told "white lies" for Trump. But she said she had not lied about anything relevant to the Russia investigation. She has also been interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller, in his expansive probe of Russian interference of the 2016 election and potential misdeeds committed by those in the president's orbit.
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP
Hope Hicks
Title: White House Director of Communications ... more
Hicks acknowledged to a House intelligence panel on Feb. 27, 2018 that she has occasionally told "white lies" for Trump. But she said she had not lied
Image 8 of 22
|
Rob Porter
Rob Porter
Title: White House Staff Secretary
Reason for leaving: Porter stepped down following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives.
Rob Porter
Photo: Evan Vucci/AP
Title: White House Staff Secretary
Reason for leaving: Porter stepped down following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives.
Omarosa Manigault-Newman
Title: Director of Communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison less
The former reality star and Trump confidante said that she resigned, denying reports that she was fired and had to be removed from the White House. Manigault was in charge of outreach to historically black colleges and universities, but her day-to-day duties were something of a mystery.
Omarosa Manigault-Newman
Photo: Drew Angerer
Title: Director of Communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison ... more
The former reality star and Trump confidante said that she resigned, denying reports that she was fired and
Image 10 of 22
|
Tom Price
Tom Price
Title: less
Secretary of Health and Human Services
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days:
252
Price resigned following revelations that his travel on costly charter flights triggered investigations and angered Trump himself.
Tom Price
Photo: SAUL LOEB, AFP/Getty Images
Title: ... more
Secretary of Health and Human Services
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days:
252
Price resigned following revelations that his travel on costly charter flights triggered investigations and angered
Image 11 of 22
|
Sebastian Gorka
Sebastian Gorka
Title: Deputy assistant to the president
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 217
Gorka was a deputy adviser focused on national security and counterterrorism and he left just a week after Bannon's resignation. less
Sebastian Gorka
Title: Deputy assistant to the president
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 217
Gorka was a deputy adviser focused on national security and counterterrorism and he left just a week after Bannon's ... more
Image 12 of 22
|
Steve Bannon
Steve Bannon
Title: Chief strategist
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 210
Steve Bannon and Chief of Staff John Kelly mutually resigned on Aug. 18, 2017. The announcement came after President Trump made comments about the violent clashes between white nationalists and anti-racist counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va. less
Steve Bannon
Title: Chief strategist
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 210
Steve Bannon and Chief of Staff John Kelly mutually resigned on Aug. 18, 2017. The announcement came after President Trump made comments ... more
Image 13 of 22
|
Reince Priebus
Reince Priebus
Title: Former chief of staff
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 189
Reince Priebus
Photo: Alex Wong
Title: Former chief of staff
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 189
Anthony Scaramucci
Title: White House Communications Director less
Scaramucci was on the job for only six days when he resigned after the New Yorker published a detailed account of a phone conversation between reporter Ryan Lizza and a profane Scaramucci. The New York Times reported that Scaramucci was dumped on the request of new chief of staff John Kelly. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)
Photo: JIM WATSON, Contributor / AFP/Getty Images
Anthony Scaramucci
Title: White House Communications Director ... more
Scaramucci was on the job for only six days when he resigned after the New Yorker published a detailed account of a phone conversation between
Image 15 of 22
|
Sean Spicer
Sean Spicer
Title: Press Secretary
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned shortly after Anthony Sacarmucci was appointed to the position of White House Communications Director.
Sean Spicer
Photo: This content is subject to copyright.
Title: Press Secretary
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned shortly after Anthony Sacarmucci was appointed to the position of White House Communications Director.
Image 16 of 22
|
Walter Shaub
Walter Shaub
Title: Former ethics office director
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 180
less
Walter Shaub
Photo: TJ KIRKPATRICK, NYT
Title: Former ethics office director
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 180
... more
Image 17 of 22
|
K.T. McFarland
K.T. McFarland
Title: Former deputy national security advisor
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 117
K.T. McFarland
Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press
Title: Former deputy national security advisor
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 117
Image 18 of 22
|
James Comey
James Comey
Title:
Former FBI director
Reason for leaving: fired
Days: 109
James Comey was fired on May 9
, amid his investigation of Trump’s campaign and if it had ties to Russia’s meddling.
James Comey
Photo: Washington Post Photo By Matt McClain
Title: Former FBI director
Reason for leaving: fired
Days: 109
James Comey was fired on May 9
, amid his investigation of Trump’s campaign and if it had ties to Russia’s meddling.
Image 19 of 22
|
Mike Dubke
Mike Dubke
Title: Former communications director
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 85
Mike Dubke
Photo: Andrew Harnik, Associated Press
Title: Former communications director
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 85
Image 20 of 22
|
Katie Walsh
Katie Walsh
Title: Former deputy chief of staff
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 69
Katie Walsh resigned on March 30 for an advisory position
with political groups that support President Trump.
Katie Walsh
Photo: Paul Morigi
Title: Former deputy chief of staff
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 69
Katie Walsh resigned on March 30 for an advisory position
with political groups that support President Trump.
Image 21 of 22
|
Michael Flynn
Michael Flynn
Title: Former national security advisor
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 22
less
Michael Flynn resigned on February 13, after he admitted to give “incomplete information” to Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his contacts with Russia
.
Michael Flynn
Photo: Carolyn Kaster
Title: Former national security advisor
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 22
Michael Flynn resigned on February 13, after he admitted to give “incomplete information” to Vice President ... more
FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Friday, March 16, 2018, that he has fired former FBI Deputy Director McCabe, a longtime and frequent target of President Donald Trump's anger, just two days before his scheduled retirement date. less
Photo: Alex Brandon, AP
FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. ... more
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Friday that he had fired former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, a regular target of President Donald Trump's anger and criticism, just two days before his scheduled retirement date. McCabe immediately decried the move and suggested it was part of the Trump administration's "war on the FBI."
The dismissal was made on the recommendation of FBI disciplinary officials and comes ahead of an inspector general report expected to conclude that McCabe had authorized the release of information to the news media and had not been forthcoming with the watchdog office as it examined the bureau's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.
"The FBI expects every employee to adhere to the highest standards of honesty, integrity, and accountability," Sessions said in a Friday night statement.
In an extraordinary rebuttal released immediately after the attorney general's announcement, McCabe said his credibility had been attacked as "part of a larger effort not just to slander me personally" but also the FBI and law enforcement.
"It is part of this administration's ongoing war on the FBI and the efforts of the special counsel investigation, which continue to this day," he added, referring to Robert Mueller's ongoing probe into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. "Their persistence in this campaign only highlights the importance of the special counsel's work."
McCabe also asserted that he was being singled out because of the "role I played, the actions I took, and the events I witnessed in the aftermath of the firing of James Comey." Mueller is investigating whether Trump's actions, including firing Comey as FBI director last May, constitute obstruction of justice, and McCabe, a close Comey confidant, could be an important witness. McCabe said the release of the findings against him was accelerated after he told congressional officials that he could corroborate Comey's accounts of his conversations with the president.
Though McCabe had spent more than 20 years as a career FBI official, and had played key roles in some of the bureau's most recent significant investigations, Trump had repeatedly condemned him over the last year as emblematic of an FBI leadership he contends is biased against his administration. He appeared to revel in the termination, tweeting early Saturday that it was a "great day for Democracy" and a "great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI."
The dismissal is symbolic to an extent since McCabe had been on leave from the FBI since January, when he abruptly left the deputy director position. But it comes just ahead of his planned retirement, on Sunday, and likely jeopardizes his ability to collect his full pension benefits upon his departure. It could also add to the tumult that has enveloped the law enforcement agency in the last year amid the firing of former director James Comey in May and an ongoing FBI probe of the Trump campaign that the White House has dismissed as a hoax.
The firing arises from a wide-ranging inspector general review into how the FBI handled the Clinton email investigation. That inquiry view focused not only on specific decisions made by FBI leadership during the probe, but also on news media leaks.
McCabe came under particular scrutiny over an October 2016 news report that revealed differing approaches within the FBI and Justice Department over how aggressively the Clinton Foundation should be investigated. The watchdog office has concluded that McCabe authorized FBI officials to speak to a Wall Street Journal reporter for that story and that he had not been forthcoming with investigators, which McCabe denies.
In his statement, McCabe said he had the authority to share information with journalists through the public affairs office, a practice he said was common and continued under current Director Christopher Wray. He said he had honestly answered questions about whom he had spoken to and when, and that when he thought his answers were misunderstood, contacted investigators to correct them.
The media outreach came at a time when McCabe said he was facing public accusations of partisanship and followed reports that his wife, during a run for state political office, had received campaign contributions from a close Clinton ally. McCabe suggested in his statement that he was trying to "set the record straight" about the FBI's independence against the background of those allegations.
Despite his defense, officials at the FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility recommended the firing, leaving Justice Department leaders in a difficult situation. Sessions, whose job status has for months appeared shaky under his own blistering criticism from Trump, risked inflaming the White House if he decided against firing McCabe. But a decision to dismiss McCabe days before his firing nonetheless carried the risk of angering his rank-and-file supporters at the FBI.
McCabe enjoyed a rapid career ascent in the bureau after joining in 1996. Before being named FBI deputy director last year, he led the bureau's national security branch and also the Washington field office, one of the its largest.
But he became entangled in presidential politics in 2016 when it was revealed that his wife, during an unsuccessful bid for the Virginia state Senate, had received campaign contributions from the political action committee of then-Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a close Clinton ally. The FBI has said McCabe received the necessary ethics approval about his wife's candidacy and was not supervising the Clinton investigation at the time.
He became acting director following the firing last May of Comey, and immediately assumed direct oversight of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign.
He quickly found himself at odds with the Trump administration.
As a congressional hearing days after Comey's dismissal, McCabe contradicted White House assertions that the Trump campaign investigation was one of the "smallest things" on the FBI's plate and strongly disputed the administration's suggestion that Comey had lost the support of the bureau's workforce.
"I can tell you that the majority, the vast majority of FBI employees, enjoyed a deep and positive connection to Director Comey," McCabe said.
___
Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP