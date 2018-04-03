The Latest: Colorado Senate votes against expelling lawmaker

In this Thursday, March 8, 2018, photo, Colorado State Senator Randy Baumgardner, R-Hot Sulphur Springs, listens to debate on a concealed carry bill during action on the floor of the chamber in the State Capitol in Denver. The Republican-led Senate has agreed to debate a Democratic resolution calling for the expulsion of Baumgardner, who is accused of inappropriately touching a former legislative aide.

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on a vote to expel a Colorado state senator accused of sexual misconduct (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

Colorado's Republican-led Senate has voted against expelling a GOP senator accused of inappropriately touching a former legislative aide.

Senators voted Monday to defeat the measure to expel Sen. Randy Baumgardner, who represents a rural northwest Colorado district.

Baumgardner was the second Colorado legislator to face expulsion this session over harassment claims.

Democratic Rep. Steve Lebsock was expelled in March over allegations he harassed five women.

An independent investigation had determined that claims that Baumgardner harassed the former aide were credible. Baumgardner denied wrongdoing.

___

5:25 p.m.

Colorado's Republican-led Senate is debating a resolution calling for the expulsion of a GOP senator accused of harassing a former legislative aide.

Senate President Kevin Grantham allowed the Democratic resolution concerning Sen. Randy Baumgardner to be brought to the floor late Monday.

The resolution faces long odds in a chamber with a strong Republican majority.

Baumgardner, who represents a rural northwest Colorado district, was accused of inappropriately touching the aide. A third-party investigator determined the claims were credible. Baumgardner denies wrongdoing.

Senate President Kevin Grantham had deemed the case closed after Baumgardner stepped down from a committee chairmanship. He previously had declined to bring the resolution to the Senate floor.