Scott Pruitt

Title: EPA Administrator









"Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this," Trump wrote.





Pruitt had been accused of accepting a below market rate rent on an apartment owned by an oil industry executive and for using his office for personal benefit.

After months of reporting on potential ethics problems involving Pruitt, President Trump tweeted that he had accepted Pruitt's resignation on July 5th, 2018.