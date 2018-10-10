The Latest: Supreme Court wrestles with immigration case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on an immigration case being heard by the Supreme Court (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The Supreme Court is wrestling with a case involving the detention of immigrants.

The issue in the case the justices heard Wednesday has to do with when federal law gives immigration authorities the ability to hold immigrants without a hearing where they can argue for their release while they try to avoid being deported.

It was unclear from arguments how the justices will rule.

The case involves mostly long-term green card holders who have been convicted of crimes that make them eligible for deportation. They argue that unless the government puts them in immigration custody immediately after they've finished their sentences, they should get hearings where they can argue to be released while their deportation case proceeds.

