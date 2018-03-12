The Latest: Tillerson seeks neutral site for Trump-Kim talks

Now Playing:

The Latest on proposed talks between the United States and North Korea (all times EDT):

7:10 p.m.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the first meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un should take place at a "nice, neutral site."

He's suggesting China would not be an ideal place.

Tillerson says it should be held somewhere that "both parties will feel confident." But he says that doesn't mean China won't have a role in the broader process. Tillerson says China "is going to have a stake in how this all this all turns out." He says Russia, South Korea and Japan will as well.

Tillerson says the first meeting will be about Trump and Kim "getting a sense of one another" and determining whether there is the space and will to accomplish something together on the North's nuclear weapons program.

__

12:50 p.m.









Photo: AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 FILE - This Aug. 29, 2017, file photo distributed on Aug. 30, 2017, by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the test launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang, North Korea. U.S. President Donald Trump accepting a reported offer to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is a stunning turn of events after a year that saw them engage in a heated verbal warfare that included crude insults and mutual threats of nuclear attacks. It remains to be seen whether a summit will take place or lead to a meaningful breakthrough in the nations’ relationship.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File) less FILE - This Aug. 29, 2017, file photo distributed on Aug. 30, 2017, by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the test launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang, North Korea. ... more Photo: AP Image 2 of 3 People watch a TV screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, left, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 9, 2018. After months of trading insults and threats of nuclear annihilation, Trump agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un by the end of May to negotiate an end to Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program, South Korean and U.S. officials said Thursday. No sitting American president has ever met with a North Korea leader. The signs read: " Kim Jong Un understands that the routine joint military exercises between the South Korean and the United States must continue." less People watch a TV screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, left, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 9, 2018. After months of trading insults ... more Photo: Ahn Young-joon, AP Image 3 of 3 FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters. President Trump accepting a reported offer to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is a stunning turn of events after a year that saw them engage in a heated verbal warfare that included crude insults and mutual threats of nuclear attacks. It remains to be seen whether a summit will take place or lead to a meaningful breakthrough in the nations’ relationship. less FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters. President Trump accepting a reported offer to meet with ... more Photo: Richard Drew, AP The Latest: Tillerson seeks neutral site for Trump-Kim talks 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the United States has "not heard anything directly back from North Korea" since President Donald Trump accepted leader Kim Jong Un's invitation for a meeting. But he says the U.S. does expect to hear directly from Pyongyang.

Tillerson says many steps must occur before the meeting between Trump and Kim. He says that it's in the "very early stages."

Tillerson says nothing has been agreed about the location for the meeting. He says it's "very important that those conservations are held quietly" between North Korea and the U.S.

He says it's time now to "remain patient and see what happens."

Tillerson spoke Monday at a news conference in Nigeria.

___

12:30 a.m.

Trump administration officials say there will be no additional conditions imposed on North Korea before a first-ever meeting of the two nation's leaders. That's beyond the North's promise not to resume nuclear testing and missile flights or publicly criticize U.S.-South Korean military exercises during that time.

The officials' comments followed the surprise announcement last week that President Donald Trump has agreed to meet the North's Kim Jong Un by May.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin) said the summit would give Trump a chance "to sit down and see if he can cut a deal" with Kim over the North's nuclear program