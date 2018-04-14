Michael Cohen's attorneys Todd Harrison, right, and Joseph Evans arrive at Federal court, Friday, April 13, 2018, in New York. A hearing has been scheduled before U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood to address Cohen's request for a temporary restraining order related to the judicial warrant that authorized a search of his Manhattan office, apartment and hotel room this week. less
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
Michael Cohen's attorneys Todd Harrison, right, and Joseph Evans arrive at Federal court, Friday, April 13, 2018, in New York. A hearing has been scheduled before U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood to address ... more
Michael Avenatti, left, attorney and spokesperson for adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives at Federal court, Friday, April 13, 2018, in New York. A hearing has been scheduled before U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood to address President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen's request for a temporary restraining order related to the judicial warrant that authorized a search of his Manhattan office, apartment and hotel room this week. less
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
Michael Avenatti, left, attorney and spokesperson for adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives at Federal court, Friday, April 13, 2018, in New York. A hearing has been scheduled before U.S. District Judge ... more
In this Wednesday, April 11, 2018, photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, walks along a sidewalk in New York. The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Trump’s New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran. Dino Sajudin signed a contract with American Media Inc. that barred him from discussing his tip with anyone. Cohen acknowledged to the AP that he had discussed Sajudin’s story with the magazine when the tabloid was working on it. He said he was acting as a Trump spokesman when he did so and denied knowing anything beforehand about the Enquirer payment to the ex-doorman. less
Photo: Seth Wenig, AP
In this Wednesday, April 11, 2018, photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, walks along a sidewalk in New York. The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at ... more
Attorney Joanna Hendon, representing President Donald Trump, second right, talks to Michael Avenatti, attorney and spokesperson for adult film actress Stormy Daniels, second left, at Federal court, Friday, April 13, 2018, in New York. A hearing has been scheduled before U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood to address President Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen's request for a temporary restraining order related to the judicial warrant that authorized a search of his Manhattan office, apartment and hotel room this week. less
Photo: Andres Kudacki, Associated Press
Attorney Joanna Hendon, representing President Donald Trump, second right, talks to Michael Avenatti, attorney and spokesperson for adult film actress Stormy Daniels, second left, at Federal court, Friday, ... more
Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's personal attorney, walks to his hotel, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in New York. FBI agents on Monday raided Cohen's home, hotel room and office, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence about an affair she said she had with Trump in 2006. less
Photo: Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's personal attorney, walks to his hotel, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in New York. FBI agents on Monday raided Cohen's home, hotel room and office, seizing records on ... more
The front of the building where President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen lives in New York on Monday, April 9, 2018. Federal agents raided the office of Cohen, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels. Besides Cohen's office, agents also searched a hotel room where he's been staying while his home is under renovation. less
Photo: Seth Wenig, AP
The front of the building where President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen lives in New York on Monday, April 9, 2018. Federal agents raided the office of Cohen, seizing records on topics ... more
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington.
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais
This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which aired on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."
This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which aired on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."
Photo: Associated Press
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. New documents show a top lawyer for the Trump Organization was involved in legal efforts to keep adult film star Daniels from talking about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump. The arbitration documents are signed by Trump Organization lawyer Jill A. Martin and list her address as that of Trump's golf club in Los Angeles. less
Photo: Matt Sayles, Associated Press
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. New documents show a top lawyer for the Trump Organization was involved in ... more
Actress Stormy Daniels in 2008 in Las Vegas. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, reached a $130,000 deal a month before the 2016 election to keep silent on an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, according to the Wall Street Journal. less
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Actress Stormy Daniels in 2008 in Las Vegas. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, reached a $130,000 deal a month before the 2016 election to keep silent on an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with ... more
Actress Stormy Daniels in 2008 in Las Vegas.
Photo: Chris Farina/WireImage
Actress Stormy Daniels in 2008 in Las Vegas.
Donald Trump at the Lake Tahoe golf event in 2006 where the alleged encounter took place.
Photo: DINO VOURNAS/AP
Donald Trump at the Lake Tahoe golf event in 2006 where the alleged encounter took place.
Stormy Daniels at a Trump Vodka launch party in 2007.
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Stormy Daniels at a Trump Vodka launch party in 2007.
Adult film actresses Stormy Daniels and Jessica Drake. In 2016, Drake also accused then-candidate Donald Trump with unwanted sexual contact during the same Lake Tahoe event in 2006.
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic
Adult film actresses Stormy Daniels and Jessica Drake. In 2016, Drake also accused then-candidate Donald Trump with unwanted sexual contact during the same Lake Tahoe event in 2006.
Jessica Drake (R), who works for an adult film company, stands with a photo of her meeting with Donald Trump, beside attorney Gloria Allred as they talk about allegations of sexual misconduct against the Republican presidential hopeful during a press conference in Los Angeles on October 22, 2016. less
Photo: Mark Ralston / AFP /Getty Images
Jessica Drake (R), who works for an adult film company, stands with a photo of her meeting with Donald Trump, beside attorney Gloria Allred as they talk about allegations of sexual misconduct against the ... more
In the 2005 "Access Hollywood" video uncovered in October 2016, Trump could be heard telling Billy Bush that “when you’re a star” you can “grab them by the p—y.”
Photo: Getty Images
In the 2005 "Access Hollywood" video uncovered in October 2016, Trump could be heard telling Billy Bush that “when you’re a star” you can “grab them by the p—y.”
Rachel Crooks, left, Jessica Leeds, center, and Samantha Holvey attend a news conference, Monday in New York to discuss their accusations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump.
Rachel Crooks, left, Jessica Leeds, center, and Samantha Holvey attend a news conference, Monday in New York to discuss their accusations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump.
Photo: Mark Lennihan, STF
Summer Zervos (R), a former contestant on the TV show The Apprentice, who previously accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct, during a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred in Los Angeles, California on November 11, 2016. (Photo by Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto via Getty Images) less
Photo: NurPhoto/NurPhoto Via Getty Images
Summer Zervos (R), a former contestant on the TV show The Apprentice, who previously accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct, during a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred in Los Angeles, California ... more
Karena Virginia, right, accompanied by lawyer Gloria Allred, addresses a news conference in New York, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. Virginia accused Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump of inappropriate sexual conduct, a day after he said all such allegations are fiction. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) less
Photo: Richard Drew, Associated Press
Karena Virginia, right, accompanied by lawyer Gloria Allred, addresses a news conference in New York, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. Virginia accused Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump of inappropriate ... more
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on efforts by President Donald Trump's personal attorney to prevent the government from using materials it found in a search of his office and residence (all times local):
5:50 p.m.
Stephanie Clifford's lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said it's "very possible" that the porn actress would show up at Monday's hearing on the FBI's raid on President Donald Trump's personal lawyer's home and office.
Avenatti spoke outside the court at Friday's hearing and then followed with a suggestive tweet that "the weather forecast for Mon looks very Stormy."
Attorneys for Trump lawyer Michael Cohen want the court to order prosecutors to temporarily halt an examination of the material that was seized. They claim it's protected by attorney-client privilege.
Avenatti said he believes some of the seized documents relate to Clifford, who performs under the name Stormy Daniels.
People familiar with the federal investigation have told The Associated Press the search warrant used in the raids sought, among other things, information on payments made to Clifford. She says she had an affair with Trump.
___
5 p.m.
A federal judge is ordering President Donald Trump's personal lawyer to appear next week for arguments over the government's raid on the lawyer's New York City home and office.
At a hearing on Friday, U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood told an attorney for Michael Cohen that his client needed to be there to help answer questions about his law practice. The hearing was set for Monday afternoon.
Lawyers for Cohen want the court to order prosecutors to temporarily halt an examination of the material that was seized. They claim it's protected by attorney-client privilege.
Prosecutors say Cohen barely practiced law so most of the documents aren't off limits. A brief they filed in response to Cohen's court action revealed that he'd been under investigation for months and that the FBI had searched multiple email accounts.
___
2:30 p.m.
Federal prosecutors say in a court filing that the criminal probe that led them to raid the offices of Donald Trump's personal lawyer this week is focused on his "personal business dealings."
In the filing with a court in New York, prosecutors blacked out a section describing what crime they believe Trump attorney Michael Cohen has committed.
But they provided new details on the investigation, which they said has been going on for months.
They said agents had already searched multiple email accounts maintained by Cohen.
The filing said none of those emails was exchanged with Trump.
The U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan made the filing after lawyers for Cohen and Trump asked a judge on Friday to block investigators from reviewing material the FBI seized in a search of Cohen's office and residence on Monday.
___
12 p.m.
A judicial hearing has adjourned until 2 p.m. on efforts by President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to prevent federal investigators from using materials the FBI seized in a search of his Manhattan office, apartment and hotel room this week.
Before the adjournment, lawyers for Trump and Cohen told a federal judge in New York that they believe some of the documents and devices seized from Cohen during an FBI raid are protected by attorney-client privilege, and they want a chance to review the material before prosecutors get to examine them.
Prosecutors and the attorneys for Cohen and Trump appeared before U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood on Friday in Manhattan.
Cohen's attorneys say they want a chance to review documents seized in the raid on Monday and specify items they believe aren't relevant to the investigation.
An attorney for the president, Joanna Hendon, told the judge that Trump has "an acute interest in this matter."
___
11:25 a.m.
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, have told a federal judge in New York that they believe some of the documents and devices seized from Cohen during an FBI raid are protected by attorney-client privilege, and they want a chance to review the material before prosecutors get to examine them.
Prosecutors and the attorneys for Cohen and Trump appeared before U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood on Friday in Manhattan.
Cohen's attorneys say they want a chance to review documents seized in the raid on Monday and specify items they believe aren't relevant to the investigation.
An attorney for the president, Joanna Hendon, told the judge that Trump has "an acute interest in this matter."
The hearing was ongoing.
___
8:45 a.m.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is trying to prevent the government from using materials it found in a search of his office and residence this week.
A federal prosecutor's office says there will be a hearing Friday to address a temporary restraining order sought by Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.
Federal agents raided Cohen's Manhattan office and residence on Monday, seizing records on topics, including a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.
Trump, who in the last month has escalated his attacks on Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, said it was a "disgrace" that the FBI "broke into" his lawyer's office. He called Mueller's investigation "an attack on our country."
___
12:30 a.m.
A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.
Spokesman Jordan Prince said in an email late Thursday that a hearing is set for Friday morning. He did not disclose the reason for the court proceeding.
Federal agents raided Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.
Trump, who in the last month has escalated his attacks on Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, said it was a "disgrace" that the FBI "broke into" his lawyer's office. He called Mueller's investigation "an attack on our country."