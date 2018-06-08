The Latest: Trump says Democrats' advice on NKorea unneeded

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he doesn't need the advice of Democrats when it comes to North Korea, tweeting early Friday that they "did NOTHING" on Pyongyang's nuclear program during the Obama administration.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters this week that he's concerned the president's desire for a deal could saddle the U.S. and its allies with unfavorable terms. Democrats have written a letter to Trump outlining what they say should be conditions for the planned summit next week.

Trump tweets that Schumer and other Democrats were unable to achieve such a meeting with the North Korean leader. He writes: "Schumer failed with North Korea and Iran, we don't need his advice!"

President Donald Trump says that "attitude" is more important than preparation as he looks to negotiate an accord with Kim Jong Un to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

Preparing to depart Washington for next week's meeting, Trump dangled before Kim visions of normalized relations with the United States, economic investment and even a White House visit.

Characterizing the upcoming talks with the third-generation autocrat as a "friendly negotiation," Trump said: — quote — "I really believe that Kim Jong Un wants to do something."

Trump's comments came as he looked to reassure allies that he won't give away the store in pursuit of a legacy-defining deal with Kim.