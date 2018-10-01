-
President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a revamped North American free trade deal, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. The new deal, reached just before a midnight deadline imposed by the U.S., will be called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA. It replaces the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, which President Donald Trump had called a job-killing disaster. less
Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP
President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a revamped North American free trade deal, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. The new deal, reached just before a midnight ... more
-
Photo: Alex Brandon/Associated Press
-
July 9: President Donald Trump selects Brett Kavanaugh to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court
Trump selected Kavanaugh, a judge on the court of appeals for the D.C. circuit, to replace the retiring Kennedy. On the night of the announcement, Kavanaugh stated, "A judge must be independent and must interpret the law, not make the law. A judge must interpret the Constitution as written." READ MORE less
July 9: President Donald Trump selects Brett Kavanaugh to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court
Photo: Olivier Douliery, FILE / TNS
Trump selected Kavanaugh, a judge on the court of appeals for the D.C. circuit, to replace the ... more
-
July 30: Sen. Dianne Feinstein receives a letter from Christine Blasey Ford, who accuses Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in high school
less
Ford, a Palo Alto professor, wrote the letter to Feinstein on July 30. In the letter, Ford alleged that as teenagers, a drunk Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed and groped her while his friend, Mark Judge, watched. The letter was not made public until September. READ MORE
July 30: Sen. Dianne Feinstein receives a letter from Christine Blasey Ford, who accuses Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in high school
Photo: Alex Brandon / Associated Press
... more
Ford, a Palo Alto professor, wrote the letter to Feinstein on July
-
August 7: Ford takes a polygraph test
The Washington Post reported that Ford voluntarily chose to take a polygraph test in August, and the test found she was being truthful. READ MORE
August 7: Ford takes a polygraph test
Photo: Bromwich Group Via AP
The Washington Post reported that Ford voluntarily chose to take a polygraph test in August, and the test found she was being truthful. READ MORE
-
Sept. 4: Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings begin
Kavanaugh testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and fielded questions on Roe v. Wade, presidential investigations and more. READ MORE
Sept. 4: Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings begin
Photo: Andrew Harrer, Bloomberg
Kavanaugh testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and fielded questions on Roe v. Wade, presidential investigations and more. READ MORE
-
Sept. 6: The hearings turn contentious
less
A number of Democratic senators, including Kamala Harris of California, received widespread attention after their intensive questioning of the Kavanaugh. A video clip of Harris asking Kavanaugh about laws that regulate the "male body" went viral. READ MORE
Sept. 6: The hearings turn contentious
Photo: Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press
A number of Democratic senators, including Kamala Harris of California, received widespread attention after their intensive questioning of the Kavanaugh. A video clip of ... more
-
Sept. 7: Senate hearings conclude with Kavanaugh's confirmation appearing "likely"
Following the testy confirmation hearings, the Associated Press wrote that Kavanaugh's confirmation was "likely," since the judge "avoided any serious mistakes that might jeopardize his confirmation." READ MORE less
Sept. 7: Senate hearings conclude with Kavanaugh's confirmation appearing "likely"
Photo: Alex Brandon, Associated Press
Following the testy confirmation hearings, the Associated Press wrote that Kavanaugh's confirmation was "likely," since the ... more
-
Sept. 14: Brett Kavanaugh denies the allegations
Kavanaugh released a statement saying he "categorically" denies the allegations. "I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation," Kavanaugh said in a statement distributed by the White House. "I did not do this back in high school or at any time." READ MORE less
Sept. 14: Brett Kavanaugh denies the allegations
Photo: Win McNamee, Getty Images
Kavanaugh released a statement saying he "categorically" denies the allegations. "I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation," Kavanaugh said in a ... more
-
Sept. 17: Kavanaugh again denies the allegations
Kavanaugh issued a second statement of denial after Ford identified herself. "This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes - to her or to anyone," Kavanaugh said. "Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday." READ MORE less
Sept. 17: Kavanaugh again denies the allegations
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press
Kavanaugh issued a second statement of denial after Ford identified herself. "This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the ... more
-
Sept. 18: Chuck Grassley invites Kavanaugh, Ford to testify
less
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley called on both Kavanaugh and Ford to testify in front of the Judiciary Committee. However, Ford said she wants the FBI to investigate the incident before she testifies. READ MORE
Sept. 18: Chuck Grassley invites Kavanaugh, Ford to testify
Photo: Andrew Harnik / Associated Press
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley called on both Kavanaugh and Ford to testify in front of the Judiciary Committee. However, ... more
-
Sept. 23: A second accuser comes forward
less
Deborah Ramirez, a former college classmate of Kavanaugh's, claimed that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her while the two were at Yale. The New Yorker reported that Senate Democrats were investigating the claims. READ MORE
Sept. 23: A second accuser comes forward
Photo: Associated Press
Deborah Ramirez, a former college classmate of Kavanaugh's, claimed that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her while the two were at Yale. The New Yorker reported that ... more
-
Sept. 26, 2018: Kavanaugh releases 1982 calendar
Judge Brett Kavanaugh has submitted a calendar he kept in the summer of 1982 as evidence in the Senate Judicial Committee's confirmation hearings. Christine Blasey Ford has said she believed the alleged assault occurred during the summer of 1982, when she was 15. less
Sept. 26, 2018: Kavanaugh releases 1982 calendar
Photo: U.S. Senate
Judge Brett Kavanaugh has submitted a calendar he kept in the summer of 1982 as evidence in the Senate Judicial Committee's confirmation hearings. Christine ... more
-
Sept. 26, 2018: New accusations
Attorney Michael Avenatti says his client, Julie Swetnick witnessed Judge Brett Kavanaugh engaging in behavior consistent with the claims of Christine Blasey Ford. "I have a firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their ‘turn’ with a girl inside the room," Swetnick said in a sworn affidavit. less
Sept. 26, 2018: New accusations
Photo: Courtesy Michael Avenatti
Attorney Michael Avenatti says his client, Julie Swetnick witnessed Judge Brett Kavanaugh engaging in behavior consistent with the claims of Christine Blasey Ford. "I have a firm ... more
-
Sept. 27, 2018: Ford testifies
Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh testify about Ford's sexual assault accusations before the Senate Judicial Committee.
Sept. 27, 2018: Ford testifies
Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh testify about Ford's sexual assault accusations before the Senate Judicial Committee.
Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP
President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a revamped North American free trade deal, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. The new deal, reached just before a midnight deadline imposed by the U.S., will be called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA. It replaces the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, which President Donald Trump had called a job-killing disaster. less
Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP
President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a revamped North American free trade deal, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. The new deal, reached just before a midnight ... more
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump jokes he'd be a "mess" if he indulged in alcoholic beverages.
Trump spoke about his drinking habits Monday at a news conference as he discussed Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's comments about drinking beer in high school and college.
The president noted that he is not a drinker, saying "I can honestly say I've never had a beer in my life" and "it's one of my only good traits."
Added Trump: "Can you imagine if I had, what a mess I'd be? I'd be the world's worst."
Trump's older brother, Fred Jr., died after struggling with alcoholism. In the past, Trump has described him as a "great guy," but said he "had a problem with alcohol." Trump has said he learned from his brother.