Trump talks with man hailed as hero in Waffle House shooting

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 24, 2018, file photo, James Shaw Jr. waves to the crowd and legislators inside the Tennessee House chambers at the Tennessee State House in Nashville, Tenn., as he is honored for disarming a shooter inside an area Waffle House. The White House says President Donald Trump has spoken with 29-year-old James Shaw Jr., a Tennessee man who wrestled a rifle away from a gunman at a Nashville Waffle House. (Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has spoken with a Tennessee man who wrestled an assault-style rifle away from a gunman at a Waffle House.

White House spokesman Raj Shah says Trump and 29-year-old James Shaw Jr. spoke Monday. Shah had no other details about the conversation.

Shaw and a friend were dining at a Waffle House in Nashville on April 22 when a gunman wearing only a jacket opened fire outside with an AR-15 rifle before storming the restaurant. Four people were killed. Shaw and three others were injured.

Shaw has been hailed as a hero for wrestling the rifle away and throwing it over a counter.

The suspect, 29-year-old Travis Reinking, was apprehended the next day. Reinking faces charges of criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide.