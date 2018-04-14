Trump uses phrase that haunted Bush: 'Mission Accomplished!'
Catherine Lucey, Associated Press
Updated 12:28 am, Sunday, April 15, 2018
FILE - In this May 2, 2003 file photo, President George W. Bush declares the end of major combat in Iraq as he speaks aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln off the California coast. As he declares the U.S.-led airstrikes against Syria a success, President Donald Trump is adopting a phrase that a previous president came to regret _ “mission accomplished.” Back in 2003, a flight suit-clad President George W. Bush stood on an aircraft carrier under a giant "Mission Accomplished" banner and declared that "major combat operations in Iraq have ended” _ just six weeks after the invasion. But the war dragged on for many years after that. less
This frame grab from video provided by the government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media, shows missile flying over the capital Damascus during airstrikes by the United States, France and Britain, in Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Syria's capital has been rocked by loud explosions that lit up the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons. (Syrian Central Military Media, via AP) less
Damascus skies erupt with surface to air missile fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria, early Saturday, April 14, 2018. Syria's capital has been rocked by loud explosions that lit up the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons. less
This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows anti-aircraft fire in the sky after U.S.-led airstrikes targeting different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons early Saturday, April 14, 2018. Syrian air defenses responded to the joint strikes by the United States, France and Britain. (SANA via AP) less
This image made from video shows a fighter jet landing at Akrotiri military British Royal Air Force Base, Cyprus, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Fighter jets were seen taking off from a British Royal Air Force (RAF) base in Cyprus early on Saturday morning. Their destination was not revealed. The jets landed to Akrotiri Military Base, Cyprus, after the US President Donald Trump's announcement that the US, France and Britain together launched military strikes in Syria to punish President Bashar Assad for his alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians and to deter him from doing it again.(AP Video) less
Smoke rises after airstrikes targeting different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria, early Saturday, April 14, 2018. Syria's capital has been rocked by loud explosions that lit up the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) less
In his image taken Friday, April 13, 2018 and released by the French Army Communications Audiovisual office (ECPAD) on Saturday, April 14, 2018, a Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft is prepared for airstrikes in Syria at Saint Dizier airbase, eastern France. A Syrian military statement says the U.S., Britain and France fired 110 missiles during a joint attack on targets in Damascus and outside. (French Defense Ministry/ECPAD via AP) THIS IMAGE MAY ONLY BE USED FOR 30 DAYS FROM TIME TRANSMISSION. less
A Typhoon aircraft prepares for landing at the British Royal Air Force base in Akrotiri, near costal city of Limassol in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, early Saturday, April 14, 2018. Syria's capital has been rocked by loud explosions that lit up the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons. less
President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on Friday, April 13, 2018, in Washington, about the United States' military response to Syria's chemical weapon attack on April 7. less
Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi of the military's General Staff speaks during a briefing at the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Rudskoi says Saturday's strike hasn't caused any casualties and Syrian military facilities targeted by the U.S., Britain and France have suffered only minor damage. less
Syrian soldier wave weapons and national flags as they chant slogans against U.S. President Trump during demonstrations following a wave of U.S., British and French military strikes to punish President Bashar Assad for suspected chemical attack against civilians, in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Hundreds of Syrians are demonstrating in a landmark square in the Syrian capital, waving victory signs and honking their car horns in a show of defiance. less
Syrian government supporters wave Syrian, Iranian and Russian flags as they chant slogans against U.S. President Trump during demonstrations following a wave of U.S., British and French military strikes to punish President Bashar Assad for suspected chemical attack against civilians, in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Hundreds of Syrians are demonstrating in a landmark square in the Syrian capital, waving victory signs and honking their car horns in a show of defiance. less
Syrian government supporters wave Syrian, Iranian and Russian flags as they chant slogans against U.S. President Trump during demonstrations following a wave of U.S., British and French military strikes to punish President Bashar Assad for suspected chemical attack against civilians, in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Hundreds of Syrians are demonstrating in a landmark square in the Syrian capital, waving victory signs and honking their car horns in a show of defiance. less
Syrian soldier wave weapons and dance as they chant slogans against U.S. President Trump during demonstrations following a wave of U.S., British and French military strikes to punish President Bashar Assad for suspected chemical attack against civilians, in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Hundreds of Syrians are demonstrating in a landmark square in the Syrian capital, waving victory signs and honking their car horns in a show of defiance. less
Syrian government supporters wave national flags and chant slogans against U.S. President Trump during demonstrations following a wave of U.S., British and French military strikes to punish President Bashar Assad for suspected chemical attack against civilians, in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Hundreds of Syrians are demonstrating in a landmark square in the Syrian capital, waving victory signs and honking their car horns in a show of defiance. less
A Syrian girl holds up a Syrian national flag with a picture of President Bashar Assad as government supporters chant slogans against U.S. President Trump during demonstrations following a wave of U.S., British and French military strikes to punish Assad for suspected chemical attack against civilians, in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Hundreds of Syrians are demonstrating in the landmark square in the Syrian capital, waving victory signs and honking their car horns in a show of defiance. less
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, joined by Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, speaks at the Pentagon, Friday, April 13, 2018, on the U.S. military response, along with France and Britain, to Syria's chemical weapon attack on April 7. less
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a press conference at 10 Downing Street in London on the air strikes against Syria, Saturday April 14, 2018. (Simon Dawson/PA via AP)
In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks at a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Khamenei said that the U.S.-led attack on Syria is a "crime" and said the countries behind it will gain nothing. The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the strikes and warned of unspecified consequences. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP) less
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, joined by Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, speak at the Pentagon, Friday, April 13, 2018, on the U.S. military response, along with France and Britain, to Syria's chemical weapon attack on April 7. less
WASHINGTON (AP) — As he declares the U.S.-led airstrikes against Syria a success, President Donald Trump is adopting a phrase that a previous president came to regret — "mission accomplished."
On Saturday, Trump tweeted: "A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!"
In May 2003, President George W. Bush stood on an aircraft carrier under a giant "Mission Accomplished" banner and declared that "major combat operations in Iraq have ended" — just six weeks after the invasion.
But the war dragged on for many years after that and the banner became a symbol of U.S. misjudgments and mistakes in the long and costly conflict. Bush was heavily criticized for the move.
After shifting explanations, the White House eventually said the "Mission Accomplished" phrase referred to the carrier's crew completing its 10-month mission, not the military completing its mission in Iraq.
Bush, in October 2003, disavowed any connection with the "Mission Accomplished" message. He said the White House had nothing to do with the banner; a spokesman later said the ship's crew asked for the sign and the White House staff had it made by a private vendor.
Said former White House press secretary Dana Perino in 2008: "We have certainly paid a price for not being more specific on that banner."
The Pentagon backed Trump's assertion in his tweet Saturday, with chief Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White saying: "We met our objectives. We hit the sites, the heart of the chemical weapons program. So it was mission accomplished."
She added, "What happens next depends on what the Assad regime decides to do."
Ari Fleischer, who was White House press secretary at the time of the aircraft carrier speech, tweeted Saturday: "I would have recommended ending this tweet with not those two words."
Revisiting the situation with Bush, he noted that the crew had asked for the sign and said Bush offered more nuanced remarks. But, he acknowledged, the "shot of Bush with the banner became a symbol of what went wrong."