FILE - In this June 18, 2018, file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at an Economic Club of Detroit luncheon in Detroit. FILE - In this April 17, 2018, file photo, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, listens to a translation during news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss "issues of mutual concern" that will likely include the Middle East peace process and North Korea.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq says the meeting is scheduled for Saturday in Washington, where Guterres also plans to attend a Portuguese-American event.

The U.S. State Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The meeting comes as Guterres urges the U.S. to rethink plans announced this week to withdraw from the U.N. Human Rights Council. Washington calls the council biased against Israel.

Meanwhile, a U.N. General Assembly committee is meeting Monday about financing the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees after a U.S. decision to withhold aid. The U.S. had been the largest donor.