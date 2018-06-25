Crash: US House candidate who beat Sanford undergoes surgery





CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina lawmaker who's running for Congress underwent two major surgeries Sunday after being seriously injured in a recent road accident and they went "extremely well" with a full recovery expected, her spokesman said.

Spokesman Michael Mule said state Rep. Katie Arrington's second surgery for a spinal fracture was the longest and there were no complications from either procedure, both of which lasted hours. He said the candidate is expected to be "out of bed and walking as early as the next few days."

The 47-year-old Arrington repeatedly highlighted U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford's criticism of President Donald Trump as she defeated Sanford in a recent GOP primary.

Authorities have said Arrington and a friend were southbound Friday evening on U.S. Highway 17 when a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction hit theirs. The driver of the other vehicle died at the scene. The driver of Arrington's vehicle sustained serious injuries.

The statement said the first surgery lasted about three hours Sunday morning and Mule described it as a follow-up to initial surgery Friday night on Arrington's abdomen. He said the second surgery for the spinal fracture lasted about six hours and "went very well" and that there would be "no neurological deficits or limitations" moving forward.

"Katie may require one more minimal procedure, but that is not certain at this time. It is still expected that Katie will remain in the hospital for the next two weeks and will make a full recovery," the statement added.