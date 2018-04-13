Yates warns Trump against impeding special counsel probe
Steve Peoples, Associated Press
Updated 12:11 am, Saturday, April 14, 2018
FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks at Harvard Law School Class Day 2017 at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. Yates says she’s just as concerned President Donald Trump might fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as special counsel Robert Mueller. less
Photo: Steven Senne, AP
FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks at Harvard Law School Class Day 2017 at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. Yates says she’s just as ... more
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks at a press conference at the Department of Justice March 23, 2018 in Washington, DC.
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks at a press conference at the Department of Justice March 23, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Photo: Win McNamee, Getty Images
Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general who appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate Russian meddling in the election, at a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 13, 2017. less
Photo: PETE MAROVICH, NYT
Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general who appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate Russian meddling in the election, at a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on Capitol Hill in ... more
FILE-- Robert Mueller on February 16, 2011, as he testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in Washington, D.C.
FILE-- Robert Mueller on February 16, 2011, as he testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in Washington, D.C.
Photo: James Berglie, TNS
Image 5 of 30
|
Probes into Russia, Trump campaign
An FBI investigation and congressional probes into the Trump campaign and contacts with Russia continue to shadow the administration, each new development a focus of White House press briefings and attention on Capitol Hill. President Donald Trump has dismissed the story as "fake news" and raised allegations of politically inspired spying by the Obama administration, but the investigations show no sign of abating anytime soon. Here's a look at some key details less
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP
An FBI investigation and congressional probes into the Trump campaign and contacts with Russia continue to shadow the administration, each new development a focus of White House press briefings and attention on ... more
February 23, 2018
Rick Gates, a longtime protégé and junior partner of Donald Trump's presidential campaign chairman Paul Manafort, plead guilty to federal charges for conspiracy and lying to investigators.
February 23, 2018
Photo: ERIN SCHAFF, STR
Rick Gates, a longtime protégé and junior partner of Donald Trump's presidential campaign chairman Paul Manafort, plead guilty to federal charges for conspiracy and lying to investigators.
February 23, 2018
Paul Manafort and Richard Gates were criminally indicted on 12 counts, including money laundering, violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, conspiracy against the U.S., and failure to report foreign bank accounts to the U.S. government. less
February 23, 2018
Paul Manafort and Richard Gates were criminally indicted on 12 counts, including money laundering, violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, conspiracy against the U.S., and failure to ... more
February 16, 2018
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller has charged thirteen Russians and three Russian entities with an elaborate plot to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Among the 13 individuals charged was Yevgeny Prigozhin, Concord Catering General Director, seen here after the sixth meeting of the High-Level Russian-Turkish Cooperation Council. The others include: Mikhail Ivanovich Bystrov, Mikhail Leonidovich Burchik, Aleksandra Yuryevna Krylova, Anna Vladislavovna Bogacheva, Sergey Pavlovich Polozov, Maria Anatolyevna Bovda, Robert Sergeyevich Bovda, Dzheykhun Nasimi Ogly, Vadim Vladimirovich Podkopaev, Gleb Igorevitch Vasilchenko, Irina Viktorovna Kaverzina, and Vladimir Venkov. less
February 16, 2018
Photo: Mikhail Metzel/Mikhail Metzel/TASS
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller has charged thirteen Russians and three Russian entities with an elaborate plot to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Among the 13 ... more
January 2018
Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned for hours in the special counsel's Russia investigation, the Justice Department said, as prosecutors moved closer to a possible interview with President Donald Trump about whether he took steps to obstruct an FBI probe into contacts between Russia and his 2016 campaign. The interview with Sessions in January made him the highest-ranking Trump administration official, and first Cabinet member, known to have submitted to questioning. It came as special counsel Robert Mueller investigates whether Trump's actions in office, including the firing of FBI Director James Comey, constitute improper efforts to stymie the FBI investigation. less
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
January 2018
Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned for hours in the special counsel's Russia investigation, the Justice Department said, as prosecutors moved closer to a possible interview with President ... more
January 16, 2018:
The same day former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was called to testify behind closed doors for the House investigation, the New York Times reported that he was subpoenaed by Mueller to testify before a grand jury. less
January 16, 2018:
Photo: Mark Wilson, Getty
The same day former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was called to testify behind closed doors for the House investigation, the New York Times reported that he was subpoenaed by Mueller to testify ... more
January 8, 2018:
On Jan. 8, The Washington Post reported that Mueller spoke with Trump's attorney's indicating that he would likely seek to interview the president as part of his investigation. Later, in a news conference with the prime minister of Norway, President Tump told a reporter that an interview out not be necessary because "there is no collusion." less
January 8, 2018:
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, STF
On Jan. 8, The Washington Post reported that Mueller spoke with Trump's attorney's indicating that he would likely seek to interview the president as part of his investigation. Later, in a ... more
December 2017:
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI, becoming the first Trump White House official to face criminal charges and admit guilt so far in the wide-ranging election investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Flynn also agreed to cooperate with Mueller's probe, which focuses on Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible coordination between Russia and Donald Trump's campaign aimed at sending the Republican businessman to the White House. less
December 2017:
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI, becoming the first Trump White House official to face criminal charges and admit guilt so far in the ... more
October 2017:
Papadopoulos pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI, as part of apparent agreement to cooperate with Mueller's investigation. Mueller files 12 count criminal indictments against Manafort and Gates. less
October 2017:
Papadopoulos pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI, as part of apparent agreement to cooperate with Mueller's investigation. Mueller files 12 count criminal indictments against ... more
August 2017: Mueller impanels criminal grand jury in Washington, D.C.
Photo: SAUL LOEB
August 2017: Mueller impanels criminal grand jury in Washington, D.C.
July 2017: FBI agents conducted a raid at former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's home in Alexandria, Virginia. Papadopoulos arrested by FBI at Dulles International Airport.
Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
July 2017: FBI agents conducted a raid at former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's home in Alexandria, Virginia. Papadopoulos arrested by FBI at Dulles International Airport.
June 2017: Manafort files paperwork with the Justice Department retroactively disclosing under the Foreign Agents Registration Act that his firm received more than $17 million working for the government of Ukraine between 2012 and 2014. The Washington Post reports that Mueller is investigating Trump for obstruction of justice.
less
Photo: Evan Vucci, STF
June 2017: Manafort files paperwork with the Justice Department retroactively disclosing under the Foreign Agents Registration Act that his firm received more than $17 million working for the government of ... more
May 2017: Trump fires Comey. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is appointed as special counsel to take over the probe.
Photo: Jon Elswick, STF / Associated Press
May 2017: Trump fires Comey. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is appointed as special counsel to take over the probe.
January 2017: FBI Director James Comey, who was overseeing the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, briefs Trump on contents of unverified dossier that contains salacious allegations about him and his campaign. Trump inaugurated as 45th President of the United States. Papadopoulos interviewed by the FBI about his contacts with Russians. less
Photo: Alex Brandon
January 2017: FBI Director James Comey, who was overseeing the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, briefs Trump on contents of unverified dossier that contains ... more
November 2016: Donald Trump wins presidential election.
Photo: Mark Wilson
November 2016: Donald Trump wins presidential election.
August 2016:
The New York Times reports that Manafort's name appears on a secret list of payments made by the Yanukovych regime. Manafort resigns from Trump campaign the day after The Associated Press reports he failed to register as a foreign agent after arranging a covert lobbying campaign in the United States on behalf of the Ukrainian Party of Regions. less
August 2016:
Photo: SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images
The New York Times reports that Manafort's name appears on a secret list of payments made by the Yanukovych regime. Manafort resigns from Trump campaign the day after The Associated Press reports ... more
July 2016: Trump becomes the Republican nominee for president at the party's convention in Cleveland, Ohio. FBI opens investigation into Russian government's attempt to influence the election, including whether members of Trump's campaign are involved.
less
Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call, CQ-Roll Call,Inc.
... more
July 2016: Trump becomes the Republican nominee for president at the party's convention in Cleveland, Ohio. FBI opens investigation into Russian government's attempt to influence the election, including whether
June 2016: Manafort attends meeting at Trump Tower in New York with Russian lawyer named Natalia Veselnitskaya (above), who promised to provide the Trump campaign damaging information about Clinton. Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner are also in the meeting. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says his website will publish a batch of Clinton emails.
less
Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko, STF
June 2016: Manafort attends meeting at Trump Tower in New York with Russian lawyer named Natalia Veselnitskaya (above), who promised to provide the Trump campaign damaging information about Clinton. Donald ... more
May 2016: Manafort promoted to campaign chairman and chief strategist, taking command of the Trump campaign.
Photo: Patrick T. Fallon / Bloomberg
May 2016: Manafort promoted to campaign chairman and chief strategist, taking command of the Trump campaign.
April 2016: Papadopoulos meets with Russian national who he says offered "dirt" on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, including thousands of emails. Papadopoulos emails other members of Trump campaign about Russian offer of dirt on Clinton and offer for Trump to meet with Putin. Democratic National Committee becomes aware of the scope of the months-long intrusion into its email systems by hackers U.S. intelligence agencies later linked to the Russian government.
less
Photo: Justin Sullivan
April 2016: Papadopoulos meets with Russian national who he says offered "dirt" on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, including thousands of emails. Papadopoulos emails other members of Trump ... more
March 2016: Manafort joins Trump campaign as a volunteer consultant. George Papadopoulos is named one of five foreign policy advisers to the Trump campaign, and meets with people associated with the Russia government amid discussions to set up a meeting between Trump and Putin.
less
March 2016: Manafort joins Trump campaign as a volunteer consultant. George Papadopoulos is named one of five foreign policy advisers to the Trump campaign, and meets with people associated with the Russia ... more
September 2015: The FBI contacts the Democratic National Committee's IT help desk, cautioning that at least one of its computers has been compromised by Russian hackers. A technician scans the system but fails to find evidence of the intrusion.
less
Photo: Andrew Brookes, Getty Images/Cultura RF
September 2015: The FBI contacts the Democratic National Committee's IT help desk, cautioning that at least one of its computers has been compromised by Russian hackers. A technician scans the system but fails ... more
June 2015: New York real estate billionaire Donald J. Trump announces his candidacy for U.S. president as a Republican.
Photo: Richard Drew
June 2015: New York real estate billionaire Donald J. Trump announces his candidacy for U.S. president as a Republican.
February 2014: Following months of violent clashes between protesters and police across Ukraine, Yanukovych flees Ukraine and enters exile in Russia. U.S. government later opens investigation into Manafort's foreign lobbying and political work.
less
Photo: Associated Press
February 2014: Following months of violent clashes between protesters and police across Ukraine, Yanukovych flees Ukraine and enters exile in Russia. U.S. government later opens investigation into Manafort's ... more
February 2010: With the help of his Russian patrons and his American political consultants, Yanukovych is elected president of Ukraine.
Photo: AP
February 2010: With the help of his Russian patrons and his American political consultants, Yanukovych is elected president of Ukraine.
2006: Paul Manafort and Rick Gates (left) begin work as consultants for the Party of Regions, a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine led by Victor Yanukovych, the country's former prime minister. Manafort is a veteran Republican political operative who worked on the U.S. presidential campaigns of Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bob Dole.
less
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP
2006: Paul Manafort and Rick Gates (left) begin work as consultants for the Party of Regions, a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine led by Victor Yanukovych, the country's former prime minister. Manafort is ... more
NEW YORK (AP) — Sally Yates, the former acting U.S. attorney general, said Friday that she is just as concerned President Donald Trump might fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as she is that he might move against Robert Mueller, the special counsel leading a Justice Department probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
Yates warned that the deputy attorney general has tremendous ability to influence the scope of the Justice Department's investigation, including whether to execute search warrants, bring charges and present articles of impeachment to Congress.
"The deputy attorney general can control a whole lot of this," Yates said as she condemned the president's behavior and policies during an appearance at a Women in the World conference in New York.
Trump has made no move to fire either Rosenstein or get rid of Mueller, who reports to Rosenstein. He has lashed out at both men on social media in recent days.
The president's anger was prompted by the FBI raid on his longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, who acknowledged paying $130,000 to porn actress Stormy Daniels to buy her silence about an affair she said she had with Trump in 2006. Trump has denied an affair.
Asked Friday if Trump planned to fire Rosenstein, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said: "I don't have any announcements at this time. The president's voiced some frustrations, but beyond that I don't have anything to add."
Yates noted that few Republican officials have spoken out against Trump's increasingly hostile stance against those running the Russia investigation.
"Not speaking and not doing anything is a decision, and that makes you part of it," Yates said.
At a subsequent panel discussion, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska offered a direct warning to Trump when asked about the possibility that the president might remove Rosenstein.
"Any action that would either throw a roadblock in or completely derail (Mueller's investigation), that, I think, takes us to another level," Murkowski said.
She added: "It is so imperative that this investigation be allowed to go forward."
Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, also on the panel, warned that such a move would constitute obstruction of justice that would likely trigger a constitutional crisis.
A longtime Justice Department official, Yates knows the system and the key players well. Trump fired her last year she refused to defend his proposed travel ban.
On Friday, she also strongly encouraged Trump to agree to be interviewed by the special counsel. The president's legal team has yet to say whether he will answer direct questions from Mueller.
Yates said Trump's oath of office requires his full cooperation in the Russia investigation.
"It seems to me, when the questions are so important here — it's about a foreign adversary attacking our democracy and whether he or members of his campaign were part of it — I don't understand how he would have the moral authority to lead this country if he didn't answer those questions," Yates said.